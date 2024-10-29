Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Rizwan Vows To Dominate Aussies In His First Stint As White-Ball Captain

Newly-appointed Pakistan white-ball skipper Mohammed Rizwan vowed to defeat Australia on their home territory in the upcoming series

Rizwan Vows To Dominate Aussies In His First Stint As White-Ball Captain

Newly-appointed Pakistan white-ball skipper Mohammed Rizwan vowed to defeat Australia on their home territory in the upcoming series starting from November 4 onwards and laid down the long-term targets of the team as a captain.

As the Pakistan team gears up for the limited-overs tours of Australia and Zimbabwe next month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced Rizwan as their new skipper with Salman Ali Agha as vice-captain.

Rizwan has replaced Babar Azam. Speaking in a video posted by PCB, Rizwan said that though Pakistan has faced difficulties in Australia over the years, the team will still try to take the positives and defeat the 2023 50-over World Cup champions in their own territory.

The series against Australia will start from November 4, consisting of three ODIs and T20Is each. Speaking in the video, Rizwan said, “There is no doubt that we have faced difficulties in Australia because when you look at the past results, they show that we had some trouble there. But I believe the team going now will meet the nation’s expectations.”

“In the last series we played in Australia, every match was almost ours to win, but we lost very closely. We have noticed a few things and will work on them when we go there, taking positives from it. Inshallah, Australia ko Australia mein haraenge (God willing, We will beat Australia in Australia),” he added

The last time Pakistan captured an ODI series in Australia was in 2002, when they won the three-match series 2-1 under the captaincy of pacer Waqar Younis. Their last series in Australia saw them lose by 1-4. They have never won a T20I series in Australia though.

On his long-term plans as a captain, Rizwan said, “We have the next year’s Champions Trophy and the ICC T20 World Cup in 2026 as a vision. Also, if it is possible, we will look at Olympics 2028 as well. We will prepare accordingly. We are ready for all kinds of obstacles.”

The first batch of players will depart for Melbourne on October 28, with the rest of the squad following on October 29. Following the Australia tour, Pakistan will travel to Zimbabwe for another white-ball series, which will start from November 24.

( Everything is same, except the headline)

Read More : Dinesh Karthik Suggests Kohli To Play Domestic Cricket To Regain Momentum

Filed under

Australian Cricket Team PAK vs AUS Pakistan Cricket Team Rizwan
Advertisement

Also Read

Did Ballon d’Or Take A Dig At Vinicius Jr Over Boycott Act?

Did Ballon d’Or Take A Dig At Vinicius Jr Over Boycott Act?

Albanese Faces Scrutiny Over Allegations of Seeking Free Qantas Flight Upgrades

Albanese Faces Scrutiny Over Allegations of Seeking Free Qantas Flight Upgrades

Diwali 2024: Can You Guess What Mukesh Ambani Gave Reliance Employees For Diwali?

Diwali 2024: Can You Guess What Mukesh Ambani Gave Reliance Employees For Diwali?

Tim Walz’s Relationship with Chinese Official’s Daughter Sparks Controversy

Tim Walz’s Relationship with Chinese Official’s Daughter Sparks Controversy

Iran Executes German-Iranian Dissident After Years of Imprisonment

Iran Executes German-Iranian Dissident After Years of Imprisonment

Entertainment

Here’s What Arjun Kapoor Said On Breakup Rumours with Malaika Arora

Here’s What Arjun Kapoor Said On Breakup Rumours with Malaika Arora

When Is Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s Jumanji 3 Releasing? Know All About Cast

When Is Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s Jumanji 3 Releasing? Know All About Cast

New Squid Game Set In America? David Fincher To Lead New Netflix Series- Deets Inside!

New Squid Game Set In America? David Fincher To Lead New Netflix Series- Deets Inside!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: How Much Is Kartik Aaryan Getting Paid As Compared To Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit And Triptii Dimri?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: How Much Is Kartik Aaryan Getting Paid As Compared To Vidya Balan,

Tyler, The Creator Unveils Chromakopia: A Colorful Odyssey Awaits

Tyler, The Creator Unveils Chromakopia: A Colorful Odyssey Awaits

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox