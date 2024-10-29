Dinesh Karthik Suggests Kohli To Play Domestic Cricket To Regain Momentum

Team India faced a shocking defeat, losing by 113 runs to New Zealand in the second Test held in Pune. This loss not only gave New Zealand an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series but also marked the end of India’s 12-year unbeaten streak at home in Test cricket. Chasing a daunting target of 359 runs, India collapsed to 245 all out, with New Zealand’s spinner Mitchell Santner claiming six wickets and leading his team’s charge.

Virat Kohli’s Struggles

Aside from the defeat, another pressing issue for captain Rohit Sharma and the team is the poor form of star batter Virat Kohli. Throughout the two Tests, the 35-year-old struggled to make a significant impact, managing only 70 runs in the first match. In the second Test, he was dismissed by Santner for just 1 and 17 runs, highlighting his ongoing difficulties against left-arm spinners.

Kohli’s performance has drawn criticism from fans and cricket analysts alike. Former India player Dinesh Karthik noted that Kohli’s struggles against spin are not a recent development and emphasized the need for improvement.

Karthik’s Insights

“Virat Kohli has not had it easy; the series has not been good to him. In three out of four innings, he has disappointed. It’s obviously a recurring issue where spinners have troubled him, and I think he will go and figure out what he needs to do to come out stronger,” Karthik stated on Cricbuzz. He added, “He is a man searching for answers. When you reach that level of genius and stardom, you will face challenges, and this is just another one. India likes to play on pitches that assist spin; what is his game plan?”

Calls for Domestic Cricket

Many experts have suggested that Kohli should consider playing domestic cricket to regain his form. Karthik echoed this sentiment, acknowledging Kohli’s capabilities while recognizing the need for improvement. “We all know what he is capable of; this series was not meant to be. As fans have pointed out, he has not delivered for a long time, and we cannot ignore that. We want to be objective in assessing any player, and currently, Kohli’s Test record over the last 2-3 years against spin has not been great,” he remarked.

Karthik emphasized the importance of adapting to the current rules of DRS and noted, “What he needs to do is probably go back to domestic cricket and focus on what needs to be done. There is no doubt that left-arm spinners pose a significant threat.”

As Team India grapples with this disappointing loss and Kohli’s inconsistent performances, the road ahead will require careful strategizing and a return to form for the seasoned batsman. The team’s next steps will be crucial in rebuilding confidence and addressing the challenges posed by opponents, particularly spinners.

