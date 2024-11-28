Home
Friday, November 29, 2024
Robert Lewandowski Joins Ronaldo And Messi In 100 Champions League Goals Club

Robert Lewandowski reached a historic milestone by scoring his 100th and 101st Champions League goals during Barcelona's 3-0 victory against Brest.

Robert Lewandowski Joins Ronaldo And Messi In 100 Champions League Goals Club

Robert Lewandowski reached a historic milestone by scoring his 100th and 101st Champions League goals during Barcelona’s 3-0 victory against Brest. The 36-year-old netted a first-half penalty to give Barcelona the lead and later added another goal, cementing his place among the Champions League’s elite scorers.

“I’m very content, very happy,” Lewandowski said. “Sometimes I didn’t believe I would reach this impressive figure in the Champions League. Now I’m in good company with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the Champions League scoring charts with 140 goals in 183 appearances, followed by Lionel Messi with 129 goals in 163 games. Lewandowski, who has featured in 125 matches, reached the 100-goal milestone faster than Ronaldo (137 games) but slightly behind Messi (123 games). His current scoring rate of 0.8 goals per game surpasses both Ronaldo and Messi’s career averages.

Career Highlights in the Champions League

Lewandowski’s goals in the competition are predominantly from inside the box (97), with 17 penalties included—trailing only Ronaldo (19) and Messi (18) in penalty goals.

By Club:

    • Borussia Dortmund: 17 goals
    • Bayern Munich: 69 goals
    • Barcelona: 15 goals so far

Since his Champions League debut in 2011-12, Lewandowski has been a consistent force in the competition.

Lewandowski continues to impress with his goal-scoring consistency. This season alone, he has scored 22 goals in 19 games across all competitions, including 15 in La Liga. These numbers put him nine goals ahead of any other player in the league.

Among Europe’s Top Scorers

Since joining Borussia Dortmund in 2010, Lewandowski ranks third among goal-scorers in Europe’s top five leagues:

  1. Lionel Messi – 408 goals
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo – 385 goals
  3. Robert Lewandowski – 368 goals

At 36, Lewandowski remains a dominant force, with 188 goals scored since turning 30. Only Ronaldo, with 68 Champions League goals after 30, surpasses Lewandowski’s tally of 55 during this phase of his career.

With his remarkable consistency and form, Lewandowski shows no signs of slowing down, continuing to etch his name deeper into football history alongside the greatest players of the game.

