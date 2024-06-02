Rohit Sharma's Die-Hard Fan Gets Taken Down By US Police After He Invades Pitch, Cricketer Requests Them To Go Easy- WATCH!

The Indian cricket team kicked off their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a warm-up game against Bangladesh, securing a 60-run victory. The match saw key players like Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, and Suryakumar Yadav finding form. Although Virat Kohli did not play, the game provided insights into what to expect when India faces Ireland in their first T20 World Cup match on June 5.

Rohit Sharma, a widely beloved figure, made headlines during the warm-up match against Bangladesh. The match, held at the newly constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, experienced a security breach when a fan ran onto the ground to meet Rohit Sharma and hugged him.

MUST READ: Reports : Gautam Gambhir Poised To Succeed Rahul Dravid As India Head Coach

While India was fielding, a pitch invader entered the field to hug Rohit. Things escalated quickly as a US police officer took down the fan.

However, this did not go down well with Rohit Sharma as he requested the officer to go easy on the fan. Rohit requested the officers to be gentle, acknowledging that the fan was harmless despite his inappropriate action.

The fan who breached the field and hugged Rohit Sharma was taken down by the USA police. – Rohit requested the officers to go easy on them. pic.twitter.com/MWWCNeF3U2 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 1, 2024

In the game, India achieved a commanding 62-run victory over Bangladesh. Opting to bat first, they posted a total of 182/5, with Rishabh Pant shining with a swashbuckling century. In response, Bangladesh managed only 120/8, with Mahmudullah top-scoring with a 28-ball 40.

Fan Reactions

Alot of people may not know this but the way fan was tackled by the cop is considered very polite manner in United States 🇺🇸 — Cricket Freak (@cricketingfever) June 1, 2024

Ye polite hai toh aggressive kyaa hoga 😭😂 — NishatNishat (@NishatNishat07) June 1, 2024

Need to teach them that cricket is gentlemen’s game — Ajay D (@Ajay548d) June 1, 2024

They are doing their job man… — Neeraj 🇮🇳 (@Pharswan_Neeraj) June 2, 2024

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2024: New York City Stadium, Built For $30 Million, To Host India Vs Pakistan Match In USA

Show Full Article