Ruben Dias Set To Miss Up To Four Weeks As Manchester City Face Fresh Injury Setback

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has been ruled out for up to four weeks due to a muscular injury, adding to the challenges faced by manager Pep Guardiola as he aims to turn around the team’s fortunes this season. Dias had already missed all of November’s fixtures due to a calf injury, but returned at the start of December, being a key figure in the defense. Now, with this latest setback, he will miss City’s upcoming trip to Aston Villa and will likely be sidelined for several more matches.

Guardiola Provides Update on Dias and Ederson’s Fitness

Guardiola confirmed the news during a press conference on Friday, stating that Dias would be unavailable for around three to four weeks. He also revealed that the Portuguese international had felt discomfort during the 75th minute of City’s recent match against Manchester United. Despite his best efforts to continue, Dias is now facing a significant period of recovery.

Additionally, City’s goalkeeper Ederson is also facing fitness concerns ahead of the match against Villa, though Guardiola is unsure whether he will be available for selection. “Ruben is out for a long time and Ederson, I don’t know if he will be ready tomorrow,” said Guardiola, further highlighting the injury woes at the club.

While City has suffered from a string of injuries, there is some positive news as defenders Manuel Akanji and John Stones have returned to full training. However, Guardiola was cautious about their potential involvement in the Villa game, noting that they had only recently resumed proper training after being out for a period of time.

“Manuel and John are back in training, and that’s good for us,” Guardiola said. “The more players we have available, the better.” Still, with the pair only recently rejoining full training, their match fitness remains a concern.

City’s Struggles Continue

Manchester City’s recent form has been dismal, with the team losing eight of their last 11 matches in all competitions. This collapse in performance has seen them drop to fifth place in the Premier League table, with the pressure mounting on Guardiola to turn things around. Guardiola acknowledged the difficulties but remained resolute.

“If you fall down six times, you have to stand up seven,” said Guardiola, reflecting on the team’s recent struggles. “There’s not an alternative. I am fine. I am a normal person. When it’s going well, I am better, but when it’s not, we focus more on what we need to do.”

Guardiola remains optimistic ahead of their trip to Aston Villa, despite the team’s ongoing struggles. Villa, who are currently in seventh place in the table, will be a tough opponent for City. However, Guardiola remains defiant, stressing the need for his team to keep trying and to believe that their fortunes will eventually change. “We have to start again but we don’t know what will happen at Villa Park. We have to try it again, and sooner or later it will turn around.”

With key players sidelined and a lack of recent success, Manchester City faces an uphill battle as they seek to recover their form and climb back up the Premier League standings.