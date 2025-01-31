Home
Friday, January 31, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Ruturaj Gaikwad Turns 28: Here’s CSK Captain’s Best Career Highlights

From being a promising youngster to leading one of IPL’s most successful franchises, Gaikwad has made a significant impact.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Turns 28: Here’s CSK Captain’s Best Career Highlights


Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad turns 28 today, marking another milestone in his impressive cricketing career. From being a promising youngster to leading one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Gaikwad’s journey has been nothing short of inspiring.

International Career

Ruturaj Gaikwad made his international debut in a T20I match against Sri Lanka in July 2021. He later played his first ODI against South Africa in October 2022. So far, he has represented India in six ODIs and 23 T20Is. In ODIs, Gaikwad has scored 115 runs at a strike rate of 73.24, with a highest score of 57. In T20Is, he has amassed 633 runs at a strike rate of 143.53, which includes a century and four half-centuries.

IPL Success And Captaincy

Gaikwad has been a vital cog in CSK’s batting lineup since making his debut for the franchise. He played a crucial role in CSK’s title-winning campaign in IPL 2021, finishing as the tournament’s highest run-scorer with 635 runs. With MS Dhoni stepping down as CSK captain ahead of IPL 2024, Gaikwad has been entrusted with leading the side.

In his IPL career so far, he has played 66 matches, scoring 2,380 runs at an average of 41.75 and a strike rate of 136.86. His consistent performances have earned him two centuries and 18 half-centuries in the tournament.

Top IPL Knocks

As we celebrate Ruturaj Gaikwad’s birthday, let’s take a look at his top IPL performances for Chennai Super Kings:

108 vs LSG, 2024 – Gaikwad’s highest IPL score came against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024. He smashed an unbeaten 108 off 60 balls, hitting 12 boundaries and three sixes. Despite his heroic innings, CSK lost the match by six wickets.

101 vs RR, 2021* – Gaikwad’s first IPL century came in IPL 2021 against Rajasthan Royals. His unbeaten 101 off 60 balls included nine fours and five sixes, but CSK ended up on the losing side.

99 vs SRH, 2022 – In IPL 2022, Gaikwad narrowly missed out on a century, scoring 99 off 57 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, his knock guided CSK to a 13-run victory.

92 vs GT, 2023 – Gaikwad continued his consistent run in IPL 2023, scoring 92 off 50 balls against Gujarat Titans. Despite his valiant effort, CSK lost the match by five wickets.

72 vs KKR, 2020 – In IPL 2020, Gaikwad played a crucial role in CSK’s chase against Kolkata Knight Riders. His 72 off 53 balls helped CSK secure a six-wicket victory while chasing a 173-run target.

Looking Ahead

With the IPL 2024 season approaching, all eyes will be on Ruturaj Gaikwad as he leads Chennai Super Kings in their title defense. As he celebrates his birthday today, fans and cricket enthusiasts alike will be eager to see more stellar performances from the stylish right-hander in the upcoming season.

ALSO READ: Watch | Virat Kohli’s Heartwarming Hug For Navdeep Saini After Clean Bowled Vivek Singh

