Thursday, January 30, 2025
Watch | Virat Kohli’s Heartwarming Hug For Navdeep Saini After Clean Bowled Vivek Singh

Sweden explores sending inmates abroad due to rising crime and prison overcrowding. The proposal faces opposition, with over 30 bombings recorded this year.

Watch | Virat Kohli’s Heartwarming Hug For Navdeep Saini After Clean Bowled Vivek Singh


In a delightful moment during the ongoing Delhi versus Railways match, cricket fans were treated to an emotional scene when Virat Kohli celebrated with Navdeep Saini after the latter bowled out Vivek Singh for a duck.

The moment unfolded in the 7th over, when Navdeep bowled a well-executed length delivery that swung inward, catching Vivek completely off guard. With a poor shot selection, Vivek failed to pick the movement of the ball, which crashed into the off-stump, leaving him with no runs after facing just 14 balls.

But what made this moment stand out wasn’t just the dismissal—it was the heartfelt embrace shared between Kohli and Saini immediately after. The two players, who had shared the IPL field together as teammates for Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2019 to 2021, demonstrated their strong bond in this brief, yet touching moment of celebration.

Virat Kohli, visibly excited, raced to Saini with an exuberant hug, relishing the wicket that put Delhi in a commanding position. The joy in the air was infectious, capturing the essence of camaraderie and sportsmanship.

At the time of writing, Railways has found itself in a difficult position, having lost three crucial wickets. With the departure of Anchit Yadav, Suraj Ajya Ahuja (C), and now Vivek Singh, the Railways team was struggling at 33/3. Delhi’s bowlers, led by Saini’s breakthrough, are effectively maintaining the pressure, regularly picking up wickets and pushing their opponents further into trouble.

This moment between Kohli and Saini highlighted the depth of camaraderie in cricket, showcasing how the sport can bring together players and create unforgettable memories both on and off the field.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli’s Return to Ranji Trophy In Delhi Leads To Overcrowding, Queues Stretch Up To 2kms, Stadium Packed

Delhi cricket Navdeep Saini Virat Kohli Vivek Singh

