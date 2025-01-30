Virat Kohli’s Return to Ranji Trophy In Delhi Leads To Overcrowding, Queues Stretch Up To 2kms, Stadium Packed

The excitement surrounding Kohli's return to domestic cricket led to massive crowds outside the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Long queues were visible as fans waited eagerly to witness the cricket legend in action.

Virat Kohli, the cricket icon, continues to make waves in Indian cricket, with his mere presence on the field drawing massive crowds. Recently, there was uncertainty regarding his participation in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy due to a neck injury, which led to concerns that he would not play in the tournament.

However, Kohli surprised fans by announcing his recovery and availability for the game, subsequently being added to the Delhi squad for their Elite Group D match against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Virat Kohli’s Return Excites Fans

Kohli’s inclusion in the playing XI generated huge excitement, and the match quickly became one of the most anticipated fixtures of the season. The game was even given special coverage, being broadcast live on Sports 18 and streamed on Jio Cinema. This added to the anticipation, making it a must-watch event for cricket fans.

Fans Flock to the Stadium for a Glimpse of Kohli

The excitement surrounding Kohli’s return to domestic cricket led to massive crowds outside the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Long queues were visible as fans waited eagerly to witness the cricket legend in action.

Social media was flooded with posts from fans showcasing the overwhelming turnout, highlighting how much the Delhi crowd valued the opportunity to see Kohli’s batting once again. This was Kohli’s first appearance in the Ranji Trophy since 2012, when he played against Uttar Pradesh in Mohan Nagar.

Elite Group D Match: Delhi vs Railways

This Elite Group D encounter holds significant importance for both Delhi and Railways as they fight for a spot in the playoffs. Delhi enters the match after a disappointing 10-wicket loss to Saurashtra in Rajkot, which ended in just two days.

On the other hand, Railways comes off a draw against Assam in Guwahati at the Darapara Cricket Stadium.

Railways, with 17 points from six games, have a strong chance of progressing to the knockout stages. If they manage to defeat Delhi and secure bonus points, their total points would rise to 24, significantly improving their chances of qualification.

Playing XIs for Delhi vs Railways

Railways (Playing XI): Anchi Yadav, Vivek Singh, Suraj Ahuja (c), Upendra Yadav, Mohammad Salt, Hargav Meral, Kan Sharma, Rahul Sharma, Sangwan, Ayan Chaudhari, Kunal Yadav.

Delhi (Playing XI): Arpit Rana, Sanat Sangwan, Virat Kohli, Yash Dhull, Ayush Dadoni (c), Pranav Rajvanshi (w), Sumit Mathur, Shivam Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Money Grewal, Siddhant Sharma.

