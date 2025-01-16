WATCH: Inside Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma’s Lavish Alibaug Villa, Here’s All The Deets

With speculations of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s plan to move to London very soon, the couple now owns a villa in Alibaug.

The lavish villa in Alibaug is the latest addition to the real estate collection of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who are well-known for their exquisite taste and lavish lifestyle.

WATCH:

Here’s All the details

The villa was created by the internationally recognized SAOTA (Stefan Antoni Olmesdahl Truen Architects), and it perfectly captures their passion for elegance and peace.

The lavish 10,000-square-foot villa is situated on a vast 8-acre plot that the couple purchased for ₹19 crore in 2022. The property features exquisite craftsmanship and an elegant design, with construction reportedly costing an additional ₹10.5 to ₹13 crore. Its exquisite stones, Turkish limestone, and premium Italian marble create a calm and opulent ambiance.

The Alibaug villa offers state-of-the-art amenities that make it an ideal escape from their hectic lives. It includes a temperature-controlled swimming pool, a jacuzzi, four plush bathrooms, a bespoke kitchen, a sprawling garden, staff quarters, and covered parking. The interiors exude understated elegance, with every detail thoughtfully curated to reflect their refined tastes.

Recently, the property was adorned with beautiful floral decorations for a puja ceremony, which captivated fans on social media. Videos of priests and puja essentials being ferried to the villa further highlighted the couple’s connection to their cultural roots.

In July 2024, Virat Kohli shared glimpses of the villa’s construction journey. He expressed pride in the meticulous efforts behind its landscaping and interior design, emphasizing how the property offers the perfect balance of luxury and peace.

About Their Mumbai Residence

The Alibaug villa is not the only jewel in the couple’s real estate collection. Their Mumbai residence, a stunning 7,171-square-foot apartment, is valued at ₹34 crore. Additionally, Virat owns a palatial ₹80 crore mansion in Gurugram. Reports suggest that the couple may eventually move to London when Virat decides to retire from cricket.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma is set to make a grand return to the silver screen with Chakda Xpress, a biopic on cricket legend Jhulan Goswami. The film marks her first lead role since 2018’s Zero and promises to be an inspiring portrayal of the celebrated cricketer’s journey.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in 2017 and are now parents to two children, daughter Vamika and son Akaay.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan’s Devara Part 1 Co-Star Jr NTR Expresses Shock Over Knife Attack, Here’s What He Said