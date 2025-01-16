Where Was Kareena Kapoor When Saif Ali Khan Got Stabbed With Knife At Home?

The incident has sparked concerns among fans and the Bollywood fraternity, who are hopeful for Saif’s speedy recovery and awaiting updates on the investigation.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital late Thursday night after being stabbed multiple times during an attempted burglary at his Bandra residence. The incident occurred at approximately 4 AM when an unidentified intruder broke into his home.

Where Was Kareena Kapoor Khan?

At the time of the incident, Saif’s wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, was reportedly away, spending the evening with her sister Karisma Kapoor and friends Rhea and Sonam Kapoor. Karisma shared a photo on Instagram from their “girls’ night out,” confirming Kareena’s absence from home.

Details of the Burglary and Knife Attack

According to Mumbai Police Deputy Commissioner Dixit Gedam, Saif woke up during the commotion as his servant attempted to confront the intruder. During the altercation, Saif was injured and had to be rushed to the hospital, where he is currently undergoing surgery.

In an official statement, Saif confirmed the burglary attempt and requested patience from fans and the media, as the matter is under police investigation. Both Mumbai Police and the Crime Branch are reviewing CCTV footage and conducting a thorough search for the suspect.

Saif Ali Khan’s Recovery and Surgery

Saif’s team released a statement assuring fans that he is receiving medical treatment and updates will be shared in due course. Hospital authorities have confirmed that the actor is stable but will remain under observation post-surgery.

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan recently impressed audiences with his Telugu debut in Devara: Part 1, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Jr. NTR, directed by Koratala Siva. Looking ahead, he will appear in the film Jewel Thief, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, slated for a 2025 release.

The incident has sparked concerns among fans and the Bollywood fraternity, who are hopeful for Saif’s speedy recovery and awaiting updates on the investigation.