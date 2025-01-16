Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Where Was Kareena Kapoor When Saif Ali Khan Got Stabbed With Knife At Home?

The incident has sparked concerns among fans and the Bollywood fraternity, who are hopeful for Saif’s speedy recovery and awaiting updates on the investigation.

Where Was Kareena Kapoor When Saif Ali Khan Got Stabbed With Knife At Home?

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital late Thursday night after being stabbed multiple times during an attempted burglary at his Bandra residence. The incident occurred at approximately 4 AM when an unidentified intruder broke into his home.

Where Was Kareena Kapoor Khan?

At the time of the incident, Saif’s wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, was reportedly away, spending the evening with her sister Karisma Kapoor and friends Rhea and Sonam Kapoor. Karisma shared a photo on Instagram from their “girls’ night out,” confirming Kareena’s absence from home.

Details of the Burglary and Knife Attack

According to Mumbai Police Deputy Commissioner Dixit Gedam, Saif woke up during the commotion as his servant attempted to confront the intruder. During the altercation, Saif was injured and had to be rushed to the hospital, where he is currently undergoing surgery.

In an official statement, Saif confirmed the burglary attempt and requested patience from fans and the media, as the matter is under police investigation. Both Mumbai Police and the Crime Branch are reviewing CCTV footage and conducting a thorough search for the suspect.

Saif Ali Khan’s Recovery and Surgery

Saif’s team released a statement assuring fans that he is receiving medical treatment and updates will be shared in due course. Hospital authorities have confirmed that the actor is stable but will remain under observation post-surgery.

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan recently impressed audiences with his Telugu debut in Devara: Part 1, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Jr. NTR, directed by Koratala Siva. Looking ahead, he will appear in the film Jewel Thief, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, slated for a 2025 release.

The incident has sparked concerns among fans and the Bollywood fraternity, who are hopeful for Saif’s speedy recovery and awaiting updates on the investigation.

MUST READ: Saif Ali Khan Hospitalised After Attacked With Knife During Robbery At Home: Report

Filed under

bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan saif ali khan

Advertisement

Also Read

‘Sorry Bill’, Android Co-Founder Rich Miner Blames Bill Gates For Microsoft’s $400 Billion Mobile Market Loss

‘Sorry Bill’, Android Co-Founder Rich Miner Blames Bill Gates For Microsoft’s $400 Billion Mobile Market...

RSS To Take 8,000 Dalit Students To Maha Kumbh Mela To Prevent Religious Conversions

RSS To Take 8,000 Dalit Students To Maha Kumbh Mela To Prevent Religious Conversions

Donald Trump Inauguration Day: Everything You Need to Know About the Swearing-In Ceremony

Donald Trump Inauguration Day: Everything You Need to Know About the Swearing-In Ceremony

What Is Marburg Virus? The Outbreak In Tanzania Claims Eight Lives

What Is Marburg Virus? The Outbreak In Tanzania Claims Eight Lives

Who Is Saif Ali Khan’s First Wife? Actor Once Bankrupt Had To Pay Rs 5 Crore To Amrita Singh After Divorce

Who Is Saif Ali Khan’s First Wife? Actor Once Bankrupt Had To Pay Rs 5...

Entertainment

Who Is Saif Ali Khan’s First Wife? Actor Once Bankrupt Had To Pay Rs 5 Crore To Amrita Singh After Divorce

Who Is Saif Ali Khan’s First Wife? Actor Once Bankrupt Had To Pay Rs 5

Saif Ali Khan Once Survived A Heart Attack At The Age Of 36- Here’s What Exactly Happened

Saif Ali Khan Once Survived A Heart Attack At The Age Of 36- Here’s What

Saif Ali Khan Hospitalised After Attacked With Knife During Robbery At Home: Report

Saif Ali Khan Hospitalised After Attacked With Knife During Robbery At Home: Report

Watch | Marvel Releases First Trailer For Daredevil: Born Again, Featuring Charlie Cox And Vincent D’Onofrio’s Epic Return

Watch | Marvel Releases First Trailer For Daredevil: Born Again, Featuring Charlie Cox And Vincent

Carrie Underwood’s Trump Inauguration Performance Sparks Heated Debate – Who’s Supporting And Who’s Criticizing?

Carrie Underwood’s Trump Inauguration Performance Sparks Heated Debate – Who’s Supporting And Who’s Criticizing?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox