Sachin Tendulkar Recalls His Tearful Farewell: ‘He Was Playing With My Emotions’

Sachin Tendulkar played his farewell Test match at Wankhede Stadium. It was before his mother who had never watched him play in person. Emotionally overwhelmed, Tendulkar reminisced over his journey, as the crowd and family paid their respects.

Sachin Tendulkar’s retirement and farewell match in 2013 marked one of the most poignant moments in the history of cricket. As the legendary Indian cricketer played his final innings, emotions ran high, not just for the player, but for fans across the globe. Tendulkar’s retirement after a career spanning 24 years left an indelible mark on the sport, as the nation bid goodbye to its cricketing icon.

From being carried off the field by his teammates to his final walk back into the dressing room, never to return in India’s colors again, Tendulkar’s farewell was the culmination of a career that had captured the hearts of millions. For India, it was the end of an era, and for Tendulkar, it was the beginning of life beyond cricket.

A Farewell Request

When news of Tendulkar’s retirement broke, the cricketing world turned its attention to his final two Test matches—his 199th and 200th in Kolkata and Mumbai. However, there was more to Tendulkar’s request for his farewell match than just the desire for a grand farewell. The cricket legend had a personal reason for wanting his final match to be played at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, and it wasn’t for himself, but for his mother, Rajni Tendulkar.

In a candid revelation, Tendulkar explained that for nearly three decades of playing cricket, his mother had never seen him play live. Due to her health and the constraints of travel, she was unable to attend his matches in other cities. In an emotional plea to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Tendulkar requested that his final match be held at Wankhede, his home ground, so that his mother could witness his career finale.

“I played for 24 years for India and some more before that—almost 30 years in total—and my mother had never seen me play. Her health was such that she couldn’t travel. I requested that I have my last match in Mumbai so that my mother could finally see why I left home for 24 years,” said Tendulkar during a celebration marking the 50th anniversary of Wankhede Stadium.

The BCCI granted his request, making it one of the most touching moments in cricket history. For Tendulkar, the match at Wankhede became a deeply emotional experience as he realized it would be the last time he would take the field in the Indian colors.

Sentimental Goodbye To Cricket

As Tendulkar walked out to bat in his farewell Test, emotions were running high. The West Indies team, the spectators, and everyone present showed immense respect for the legendary cricketer. Tendulkar, known for his mental fortitude, had to suppress his emotions and focus on his game. He scored a fluent 74 runs, a performance that mirrored his iconic batting style.

However, as he was dismissed by Narsingh Deonarine and walked off the field, the entire Wankhede crowd stood to applaud, giving Tendulkar the respect he so richly deserved. Yet, during the final moments of the match, Tendulkar was overwhelmed by a wave of emotions, and it wasn’t just the game that affected him.

“I had to battle those emotions as I walked out to bat. The crowd’s reception and the respect from the West Indies team were incredible. My eyes were moist, but I had to focus. But then, just before the last over, I saw a close-up of my mother on the big screen. Then they cut to Anjali, then my kids—my entire family. It wasn’t easy for me. I started wondering whether the cameraman or director had a West Indian passport because it was pulling at my emotions,” Tendulkar said with a chuckle, reflecting on the emotional broadcast moments that left him teary-eyed.

