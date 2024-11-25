Sam Curran, Once Most Expensive Player At IPL, Now Hardly Has Any Takers At 2025 Auction

In a surprising twist, the English all-rounder was secured by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for just Rs 2.40 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, a stark contrast to his Rs 18.50 crore price tag at the 2023 auction.

Sam Curran, once the most expensive player in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has seen a dramatic drop in his market value for the 2025 season. In a surprising twist, the English all-rounder was secured by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for just Rs 2.40 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, a stark contrast to his Rs 18.50 crore price tag at the 2023 auction. This unexpected change in fortune comes after Punjab Kings, who previously bought him for Rs 7.2 crore in 2019, chose not to exercise their Right-to-Match (RTM) card to retain him.

From IPL Star to Struggling for Bids

In the 2023 auction, Curran was the most expensive player, securing a whopping Rs 18.50 crore deal. However, despite his impressive performances, including crucial contributions with both bat and ball, the 2025 auction saw his value plummet. His new price of Rs 2.40 crore at the IPL 2025 auction has left many wondering about his current standing in the T20 league, especially considering his strong reputation as a versatile player capable of performing in all phases of the game.

Curran’s IPL Debut and Impressive Performances

Curran made his IPL debut in 2019 with Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) for Rs 7.2 crore, and he immediately showcased his potential by taking a hat-trick against Delhi Capitals, becoming one of the youngest players to do so. His all-round skills, including his ability to bowl in crucial phases and provide vital runs with the bat, have made him an asset for many franchises over the years. Despite these strengths, his IPL journey has seen fluctuating fortunes, with his performance and market demand now under the spotlight.

The IPL 2025 Auction: What’s at Stake?

The IPL 2025 auction, held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, attracted a player pool of 1,574 participants, including 1,165 Indian players and 409 overseas players, of which 320 are capped and 1,224 are uncapped. With 204 available slots across 10 IPL franchises and a maximum squad size of 25 players per team, franchises were selective in their bidding. Curran’s low price at the auction reflects the highly competitive nature of IPL auctions, where franchises often focus on balancing immediate team needs and long-term investments.

Chennai Super Kings’ Strategy for 2025

For Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the 2025 auction marks a fresh opportunity to rebuild after a disappointing finish in the previous season. The five-time IPL champions narrowly missed a playoff spot, and the mega auction gives them a chance to strengthen their squad and re-establish their dominance. As a result, securing a player like Sam Curran at a significantly lower price than expected could provide valuable depth to their lineup, especially given his versatility.

