Friday, November 22, 2024
Sanjana Ganesan’s ‘Great Bowler, Even Greater Booty’ Post Goes Viral After Bumrah’s Perth Test Magic

Sanjana Ganesan’s cheeky Instagram post calling Jasprit Bumrah a "Great bowler, even greater booty" goes viral as the pacer shines on Day 1 of the Perth Test with a stellar performance.

Sanjana Ganesan’s ‘Great Bowler, Even Greater Booty’ Post Goes Viral After Bumrah’s Perth Test Magic

The star pacer and stand-in captain of India, Jasprit Bumrah, showed fiery performance on day one of the opening Test against Australia in Perth, leaving the hosts struggling. In the sight of everybody, his bowling heroics were grabbing headlines, but his wife, Sanjana Ganesan, hogged the limelight on social media.

Sanjana shared a cheeky Instagram story featuring a photo of Bumrah, captioned: “Great bowler, even greater booty.” This fun comment fast spread to millions of people and added a bit of humor to the otherwise stern day of cricket.

Bumrah’s Bowling Masterclass Leaves Australia Reeling

Leading by example, as the new captain of India, Bumrah took complete control, delivering an earth-shattering show of pace and precision from the very outset. India, meanwhile, posted a modest 150 runs in the first innings, whereupon the Ahmedabad-born speedster wreaked havoc on the Australian batting lineup.

Bumrah began by sending back debutant Nathan McSweeney, followed by Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith in successive balls. He sealed his day by sending away skipper Pat Cummins, leaving Australia on a precarious 67-7, still trailing by 83 runs.

The stand-in skipper’s fiery effort has set the stage for India to seize control of the Test as they look for an all-important first-innings lead.

Debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy Shines

In the fray, debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy impressed one and all with a gritty knock of 41 runs, going on to top-score for India in their innings. Speaking of his experience, Reddy credited head coach Gautam Gambhir’s motivating words for his resilience against the challenging attack.

“During our last practice session, Gautam Sir told me, ‘When you face sharp spells or bouncers, feel like you’re taking a bullet for your country.’ That advice boosted my confidence and helped me stay focused,” shared Reddy with cricket.com.au.

India Eye Quick Wrap-Up On Day Two

At this stage, Team India will surely look to capitalise on their good position with just four wickets of the Australian remaining for a big first-innings lead. Bumrah’s brilliance along with Sanjana Ganesan’s viral Instagram moment have already made this Test memorable for cricket lovers in Indian.

MUST READ | IND vs AUS: Jasprit Bumrah’s Fiery Spell Dismantles Australia; Wasim Akram Declares Him ‘World’s Best Bowler’

Filed under

ind vs aus Jasprit Bumrah Sanjana Ganesan sports news
