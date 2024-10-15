Sir Alex Ferguson No More Ambassador At Manchester United

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has been released from his role as the club's ambassador. The new part-owners, INEOS, have chosen to terminate his ambassadorial contract. However, Ferguson will continue to serve as an executive director for the club.

He is arguably the best manager in the history of the club. When the former Aberdeen man left the Old Trafford side in 2013. United had won 38 trophies under his regime. After their resignation as manager, he’s been retained as global club ambassador and the club director, he was also renumerated with a fixed annual salary.

The only official mention of Ferguson’s role as a club ambassador appears in Manchester United’s 2014 financial statements, specifically in the related party transactions section. According to these records, on October 17, 2013, the Scottish legend signed an agreement to serve as a global ambassador, earning £2.16 million ($2.82 million) for his services. This arrangement has remained in place for over a decade.

Ferguson has continued to serve as a director on Manchester United’s football board, though this role has seemed largely symbolic for some time. The board previously included Sir Bobby Charlton (before his passing in 2023), former chief executive David Gill, and non-executive director Michael Edelson. Notably, Ferguson is not part of the club’s main board, which comprises the six Glazer siblings, INEOS co-owner John Reece, INEOS Sports chairman Rob Nevin, and two independent directors, Robert Leitao and John Hooks.

INEOS has been exploring every option to cut costs, which led the company to focus on the club’s financial commitment to Ferguson, now 82, who regularly attends matches both at Old Trafford and away games from the directors’ box.

In a face-to-face meeting at Old Trafford, INEOS founder and CEO Sir Jim Ratcliffe informed Ferguson that the club aims to reduce expenses and can no longer justify his payments. According to United sources, who spoke anonymously due to the sensitivity of the matter, the situation was resolved amicably. Ferguson will continue as a non-executive director and remain welcome at games.

