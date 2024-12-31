Spanish Icon Jesus Navas Retires With Emotional Farewell At Sevilla | Watch

Spanish football legend Jesus Navas retired after a poignant farewell at Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium. The 39-year-old winger is known to be plagued with a chronic hip injury which ended his career after this legendary 21-year ride with Sevilla and Spain.

Spanish football icon Jesus Navas has confirmed his retirement after an emotional farewell ceremony at Sevilla’s Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. Surrounded by his family, friends, and over 45,000 adoring fans, Navas, 39, brought an end to a glittering playing career, marking the conclusion of his contract with Sevilla on December 31. The winger’s decision to retire was influenced by an ongoing and worsening hip injury that has troubled him in recent seasons.

Navas, arguably one of the most decorated players in Spanish football history, has left an indelible mark on both Sevilla FC and the Spanish national team. He appeared for Sevilla 705 times during his 18-year spell with the club. His four-year spell at Manchester City between 2013 and 2017 was also successful, during which he played 183 games.

📸 La Torre del Oro presume orgullosa de nuestro capitán ❤️#GraciasNavas #DespedidadeLeyenda pic.twitter.com/WluinvQ26B — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) December 30, 2024

During his retirement ceremony, Navas spoke in front of the crowd and fought tears as he went on to share the weight of emotions behind his decision. “I live to give joy to my Sevilla and the Spanish fans, and if it hadn’t been for my hip, I would have continued. That’s for sure,” Navas said. He himself said, “I have had problems in the hip for years. In the last week or two, it has gotten worse.”

Impact Of Jesus Navas

Navas won 15 major titles throughout his career, and he became one of the greatest footballers of all time. He played a crucial role in winning four major titles with Spain, including the 2010 FIFA World Cup, Euro 2012, and the 2023 UEFA Nations League. He also contributed to Sevilla’s success in eight major titles, including several UEFA Europa League titles.

Navas’ legendary status was further solidified at the ceremony, with Spain and Manchester City midfielder Rodri praising him as “a role model in every respect.” Former Sevilla captain and defender Sergio Ramos also hailed Navas as “the greatest legend the club has ever had,” underscoring his influence on both the team and the sport.

The last La Liga appearance for Navas had been on December 22 in a 4-2 loss to Real Madrid. Navas played that day as a substitute while appearing in front of a passionate Sevilla crowd for what would be the last time. His legacy, on the other hand, remains an inspiration for generations upon generations of footballers as well as fans.

