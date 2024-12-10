Vinicius Jr And Rodrygo Return For Real Madrid’s Champions League Clash Against Atalanta

Real Madrid are looking forward to a pivotal clash with Atalanta in the Champions League after Vini Jr. and Rodrygo have both come back after injuries. It would be vital for Los Blancos since they seek recovery after a rugged campaign to go ahead into the knockout stages.

Real Madrid will play out an important UEFA Champions League on December 10, facing Atalanta. Following their difficulties in the Champions League Campaign, Carlo Ancelotti’s team is supposed to recover and collect the vital away win.

Real Madrid has struggled in the new format of the league phase of the competition, so far placed at 25th position in the table. The Spanish giants have obtained only one win in their last five games, a pattern of inconsistency. Suffering three defeats makes the final European game for 2024 a match of survival for Ancelotti and his team by getting a good result out of Bergamo.

Impeccable Form Of Atalanta

On the other hand, Atalanta has played well in the 2024/25 Champions League and has gathered 11 points from five matches. Gian Piero Gasperini has been doing an exceptional job as the manager for his team, and they are now in the fray for a knockout stage berth. Atalanta’s current performance is outstanding as they went for nine wins in a row, in all competitions winning even 2-1 over AC Milan, through which they extended their advantage over Napoli by two points atop the Serie A ladder.

Atalanta Team News And Predicted Starting XI

Atalanta heads into this game without any fresh injury worries. However, their main men Juan Cuadrado, Davide Zappacosta, and Gianluca Scamacca are unavailable. Gasperini will probably not change much for the team from their Serie A win. Giorgio Scalvini should replace one of the defenders to bolster the defense.

Atalanta Predicted Lineup (3-5-2 formation)

Goalkeeper: Carnesecchi.

Defenders: Scalvini, Djimsiti, Hien.

Midfielders: Bellanova, De Roon, Pasalic, Ederson, Ruggeri.

Forwards: Lookman, De Ketelaere.

Injured: Cuadrado, Zappacosta, Scamacca

Real Madrid Team News And Predicted Lineup

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti welcomed back two key players to his team. Rodrygo Goes is fit for the first time since returning from a muscle injury for their 3-0 La Liga victory over Girona. In addition, Vinicius Junior returns after missing four games, and both are set to play in Italy.

But the injury list for Real Madrid is still a bit worrying, with Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, and Eder Militao all likely to miss out for several months. Ferland Mendy is also expected to be out until early 2025. Fran Garcia should replace Mendy in the left-back position; Eduardo Camavinga stayed in Madrid as a precaution.

The injury crisis has forced Madrid to include three youth players on the bench. They include 19-year-old left-back Youssef Enriquez, who has played for both Spain’s and Morocco’s youth teams, midfielder Chema Andres, and third-choice goalkeeper Sergio Mestre.

Real Madrid Confirmed Lineup (4-3-3 formation)

Goalkeeper: Courtois.

Defenders: Vazquez, Tchouameni, Rudiger, F Garcia.

Midfielders: Valverde, Bellingham, Ceballos.

Forwards: B. Diaz, Mbappe, Vinicius.

Injured: Mendy, Camavinga, Militao, Alaba, Carvajal.

Key Match Preview

As Real Madrid aims to recover their form and secure progression to the next stage of the Champions League, Atalanta will be looking to extend their impressive run. Both teams face critical matchups in this group-deciding clash. With key players returning for Real Madrid and Atalanta in superb form, the encounter is set to be an exciting and unpredictable contest.

ALSO READ | Ruben Amorim Faces Decision Erik Ten Hag Often Avoided With Man United’s Key Players