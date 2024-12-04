Real Madrid Aim To Reclaim La Liga Top Spot With A Win Over Athletic Club

Real Madrid will look to climb to the top of the La Liga standings when they face Athletic Club at San Mames on Wednesday night.

Real Madrid will look to climb to the top of the La Liga standings when they face Athletic Club at San Mames on Wednesday night. A victory would see Los Blancos leapfrog current leaders Barcelona, with just a point currently separating the two rivals.

Despite mixed fortunes in the UEFA Champions League, where they’ve suffered three defeats, Real Madrid have maintained consistency in La Liga. They come into this fixture fresh off a convincing 2-0 win against Getafe, which has positioned them perfectly to challenge for the summit of the table.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has received a boost ahead of this high-stakes clash, with Aurelien Tchouameni returning from an ankle injury. Star midfielder Jude Bellingham, who overcame a fitness scare during the Getafe match, is also fit and available for selection. However, injuries continue to plague the squad, with David Alaba, Vinicius Jr., Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Carvajal, and Eder Militao sidelined.

Facing a resilient Athletic Club side in excellent form, Ancelotti’s team will need a balanced approach to secure the crucial three points.

Defence

In goal, Thibaut Courtois remains an indispensable presence, set to anchor Real Madrid’s backline at San Mames.

Ancelotti is likely to continue placing faith in rising star Raul Asencio, whose impressive displays in recent matches have solidified his position in the heart of the defence alongside Antonio Rudiger. On the flanks, Lucas Vazquez and Fran Garcia are expected to start, with the latter favored over Ferland Mendy once again.

Midfield

While Tchouameni’s return is a welcome development, Ancelotti may opt for caution and ease him back into action. This could see Dani Ceballos retain his role as a deep-lying midfielder, having delivered standout performances in the past two matches.

Federico Valverde, with his box-to-box energy, will likely provide balance and support across both ends of the pitch, while Jude Bellingham—rediscovering his goalscoring touch—will add creativity and attacking threat from midfield. Luka Modric and Arda Guler are expected to start on the bench, ready to make an impact if required.

Attack

Real Madrid’s attack will aim to compensate for the absence of Vinicius Jr., with Kylian Mbappe stepping up on the left flank. After scoring against Getafe, Mbappe will be eager to lead his team to another victory and strengthen their title credentials.

Rodrygo Goes is set to spearhead the attack as the central forward, while Brahim Diaz could be deployed on the right wing, where his flair and creativity will be vital in unlocking Athletic Club’s defence. Gonzalo Garcia, a standout performer for Castilla, may also feature as a substitute to provide fresh attacking impetus.

A win at San Mames would not only extend Real Madrid’s winning streak but also send a powerful statement in their quest for domestic glory. With the chance to reclaim the top spot in La Liga, Ancelotti’s men will leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of victory.

Read More : Haaland Criticized Amid City Struggles; Guardiola Defends Him