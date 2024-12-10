Ruben Amorim Faces Decision Erik Ten Hag Often Avoided With Man United’s Key Players

Resting your best player when trying to determine your best starting XI seems counterintuitive, but Ruben Amorim may have to make that tough decision in the coming weeks.

After a slow start to the season by his usual high standards, Bruno Fernandes has started to deliver the goals and assists that have become expected from him at United. However, his recent performance after the loss to Nottingham Forest highlighted concerns. United’s boss noted his captain’s fatigue, despite Fernandes scoring a goal.

“He’d scored one goal, but he was tired with transition,” Amorim explained. “I could let Bruno Fernandes [stay on], but I felt with Mason Mount, who is also good with set-pieces and can score because he’s very technical, we needed fresh legs.”

Amorim’s decision to remove his most creative player when chasing a goal takes character, and it should be praised. He acknowledged Fernandes’ fatigue and made the move that he felt was best for the team.

The Need for Rotation

Amorim has emphasized the importance of rotation since arriving at United, following a pattern established by Erik ten Hag in his final year. While Fernandes has been almost exempt from this rotation, it is clear that managing his workload is crucial to keeping him fresh for the most important fixtures.

During Ten Hag’s first season, Fernandes played in 59 of 62 games, missing just three due to suspension. In Ten Hag’s second season, he featured in 48 of 52 games, missing a few through suspension and injury. This season, Fernandes has been available for every game, with the only absence coming from a suspension in the Europa League.

While Fernandes’ consistency and availability are commendable, with more fixtures added to the calendar due to the Europa League changes and potential cup ties, it’s clear that resting him will be necessary. Amorim may need to take the gamble of resting Fernandes to ensure he is at his best when needed most.

A Strategic Gamble for Long-Term Success

While resting a key player is always a risk, Amorim must consider the long-term benefits. If United hopes to rely on Fernandes throughout the season, balancing his minutes and ensuring he remains fresh for critical matches is essential.