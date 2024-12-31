Home
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
India’s hopes of reclaiming the Border-Gavaskar Trophy are dwindling as they trail 1-2 against Australia with just one match left in the series.

Sunil Gavaskar’s Honest Advice To Ajit Agarkar On Kohli and Rohit’s Future In Team India

India’s hopes of reclaiming the Border-Gavaskar Trophy are dwindling as they trail 1-2 against Australia with just one match left in the series. Amid rising criticism of senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, former Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has made sharp observations about their performances and raised questions about their future in the Indian cricket team.

Kohli’s Footwork Under the Scanner

Speaking about Kohli’s recurring dismissals, Gavaskar pointed to technical flaws in the star batter’s approach. “The (Kohli’s) foot is not going to the pitch of the ball. The foot is going straight down the pitch, not towards the ball,” Gavaskar said in an interview with India Today. This technical lapse has resulted in Kohli frequently edging deliveries outside the off-stump, a mistake that has haunted him throughout the series.

Gavaskar emphasized that correcting this flaw is crucial for Kohli to regain his batting form. “If the foot goes more towards the ball, you have more chances of hitting the ball from the middle. Because the foot is not moving, you end up reaching for the ball, and that is what has been happening,” he explained.

For captain Rohit Sharma, the criticism has gone beyond technique to include discussions about his long-term future in the team. Rohit, like Kohli, has failed to deliver runs when India needed them most, adding fuel to the ongoing debate about transitioning to a younger leadership and batting core.

Gavaskar’s Message to the Selectors

With India’s top-order struggles being a significant factor in their precarious position in the series, Gavaskar has urged Ajit Agarkar, the chief selector, and his team to make tough decisions. “The contributions that were expected have not come. It is the top order which has to contribute; if the top order is not contributing, why blame the lower order?” Gavaskar remarked.

He further added, “It all depends on the selectors. The seniors have not really made the contribution that they should have. All they had to do was bat out today and live to fight another day in Sydney.”

Seniors’ Failures Cost India in Australia

Gavaskar didn’t shy away from highlighting the critical role that the top order’s failures have played in India’s struggles. “It’s just that the top order didn’t contribute, and that is the reason India found itself in this position,” he asserted.

With the final match in Sydney looming, Gavaskar’s candid assessment serves as a wake-up call for the senior players and the selectors. Whether Kohli and Rohit can redeem themselves or if the team will turn to new faces in the near future remains a question of pressing importance for Indian cricket.

