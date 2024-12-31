Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Pep Guardiola Admits No Chance For Man City To Win The League

Pep Guardiola has openly stated that Manchester City’s chances of winning the Premier League this season are virtually non-existent

Pep Guardiola Admits No Chance For Man City To Win The League

Pep Guardiola has openly stated that Manchester City’s chances of winning the Premier League this season are virtually non-existent. After an underwhelming performance that has seen the team secure only two wins in their last 14 matches across all competitions, Guardiola acknowledged that the title race is likely out of reach. Currently sitting fifth in the Premier League and 14 points behind leaders Liverpool, City’s hopes for a third consecutive league title appear slim.

Guardiola expressed his frustration, telling the BBC’s Match of the Day, “We are far away from winning the Premier League. We accept there’s already no chance of that but we have other things to fight for: FA Cup, top four… and winning games helps.”

City’s Struggles: Points Gap and Title Hopes Dwindle

Even if Manchester City were to win all of their remaining 19 Premier League matches, they would finish with 88 points, still far behind Liverpool, who could accumulate 105 points with a perfect run of their own. Chelsea, Arsenal, and even Nottingham Forest are now being considered serious rivals to Liverpool for the title, making City’s position even more precarious.

Guardiola’s side is also facing increased competition for a top-four finish, with the FA Cup and potential European success now the team’s main targets.

A Much-Needed Victory Against Leicester

City’s recent 2-0 win over Leicester marked their first victory in six matches, providing some relief for Guardiola. Despite not being the most convincing performance, Guardiola hoped it would help improve his team’s morale. “It was not the ideal performance but hopefully the victories will give our mood a better position,” he said. Guardiola acknowledged that his side didn’t have the energy to sustain their performance for the full 90 minutes but expressed hope that the new year would bring a resurgence in form.

The lack of key players has further complicated Manchester City’s situation. The injury to key midfielder Rodri, combined with the absence of central defenders John Stones and Ruben Dias, has left the team struggling in both defensive and midfield positions. Guardiola admitted that the team is in need of reinforcements, particularly in these areas.

“In some positions we need help,” said Guardiola. “When we’re all together we’re the team we were, but with important players out for weeks and months, it’s so difficult. I thought central defenders would be fit all season, but we have struggled – holding midfield and central defenders we need help.”

Guardiola acknowledged the challenges of the transfer market, but he remains hopeful that Manchester City will dip into their substantial financial resources to address these issues. “The market is the market – it’s not easy, it’s expensive so we will see what the club can do,” he added.

 Guardiola’s Optimism Despite Setbacks

While the Premier League title might be slipping further from City’s grasp, Guardiola remains focused on ensuring his team can bounce back from their current slump. The manager’s call for reinforcements in the transfer market reflects his belief that the team still has the potential to compete, but only with the right additions.

As City heads into the second half of the season, Guardiola’s leadership will be tested. His ability to turn around the team’s fortunes, especially with the looming transfer window, will be key to their hopes of securing silverware in other competitions.

Read More : Manchester United: From Glory to Relegation Fears?

Filed under

Pep Guardiola

Advertisement

Also Read

“Bhai, This Is India’: German Man Visits Dharamshala, Shares Unfiltered Experience In Viral Video

“Bhai, This Is India’: German Man Visits Dharamshala, Shares Unfiltered Experience In Viral Video

JK Rowling Sparks Controversy With Remarks Denying Existence Of ‘Trans Kids’

JK Rowling Sparks Controversy With Remarks Denying Existence Of ‘Trans Kids’

Maha Kumbh 2025: Akharas and Kalpvasis To Get Subsidized Flour At Rs 5, Rice At Rs 6 Per Kg

Maha Kumbh 2025: Akharas and Kalpvasis To Get Subsidized Flour At Rs 5, Rice At...

UN Condemns Israeli Attacks On Gaza Hospitals, Citing War Crimes And Humanitarian Crisis

UN Condemns Israeli Attacks On Gaza Hospitals, Citing War Crimes And Humanitarian Crisis

PM Modi Praises Green Army’s Women-Led Social Change Efforts In Varanasi

PM Modi Praises Green Army’s Women-Led Social Change Efforts In Varanasi

Entertainment

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie To Get Divorced After 8 Years Of Legal Battle

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie To Get Divorced After 8 Years Of Legal Battle

Tannaz Irani Revealed She Wished To Die; Here’s Why

Tannaz Irani Revealed She Wished To Die; Here’s Why

Marvel, Disney+ Gears Up To Treat Fans in 2025 With A Star Studded Lineup Of Films

Marvel, Disney+ Gears Up To Treat Fans in 2025 With A Star Studded Lineup Of

What Role Did Angus MacInnes Play In Star Wars? Acclaimed Actor Dies At 77

What Role Did Angus MacInnes Play In Star Wars? Acclaimed Actor Dies At 77

Is Sean Diddy HIV Positive? Jailed Rapper Accused Of Keeping His Health Status A Secret- Deets Inside!

Is Sean Diddy HIV Positive? Jailed Rapper Accused Of Keeping His Health Status A Secret-

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find Out Here!

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox