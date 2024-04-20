SunRisers Hyderabad Makes History With Rampant Display Against DC

In a stunning display of batting prowess, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have etched their name in the annals of Indian Premier League (IPL) history by achieving the highest powerplay total ever recorded in the league. Facing off against Delhi Capitals (DC), SRH’s opening duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma unleashed an onslaught from the outset, rewriting the record books with their phenomenal performance.

The clash marked DC’s return to their home ground, Arun Jaitley Stadium, but it was far from a memorable one for the home team. Right from the first ball, Head and Abhishek unleashed a barrage of boundaries and sixes, leaving DC’s bowlers reeling. Having previously posted mammoth totals against Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), SRH set the stage for another formidable score.

Within the first six overs, SRH amassed a staggering 125 runs without losing a wicket, shattering the previous IPL record of 105/0 set by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2017. Travis Head’s blistering knock of 84 off just 26 balls propelled SRH to new heights, surpassing even David Warner’s previous powerplay record for the team.

Head’s explosive innings also saw him achieve the joint-fastest fifty of IPL 2024, reaching the milestone in just 16 balls, matching Abhishek Sharma’s feat earlier in the season against MI. The relentless onslaught continued as SRH reached the 100-run mark in just five overs, setting yet another IPL record for the fastest team hundred.

Despite the efforts of DC’s spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav to stem the flow of runs, SRH maintained their dominance, ultimately posting a monumental total of 266/7 in their allotted 20 overs. The innings featured a total of 22 sixes, equalling SRH’s own record set earlier in the season against RCB.

SRH’s historic achievement extends beyond the IPL, as their powerplay total of 125/0 also ranks as the highest ever recorded in T20 cricket. This milestone underscores SRH’s status as a formidable batting force in the 2024 season and highlights the team’s ability to set new standards of excellence in the sport.

As SRH continues their campaign in IPL 2024, their record-breaking powerplay performance will undoubtedly stand as a defining moment, showcasing their relentless pursuit of success in the league. With Travis Head leading the charge as the tournament’s second-highest run-getter so far, SRH’s quest for IPL glory remains firmly on track.