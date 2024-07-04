T20 World Champions Arrive! Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Touch Down In Delhi – Watch Them Walk Out of the Airport!

WorldCup Champions are here! In a much-anticipated arrival, Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, touched down in New Delhi on Thursday morning, marking their triumphant return after winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The team departed from Barbados following the disruption caused by Hurricane Beryl and reached the national capital aboard a specially arranged charter flight.

The flight, call sign AIC24WC, took off from Grantley Adams International Airport at 4:50 a.m. local time and landed in Delhi at around 6:20 a.m. IST. This special Air India flight was organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to bring back the victorious squad, along with support staff, players’ families, board officials, and media personnel who had been stranded due to the hurricane.

Rohit Sharma’s squad clinched the title by defeating South Africa in a thrilling final at Kensington Oval in Barbados, ending India’s long wait for an ICC title. The seven-run victory was a testament to the team’s resilience and skill throughout the tournament. India ended a 13-year global event drought with victory in the final, defeating South Africa by seven runs on Saturday. Jasprit Bumrah collected Player of the Tournament honours.

Watch: Virat Kohli along with Team India arrives at Delhi airport, after winning the #T20WorldCup2024 trophy. India defeated South Africa by 7 runs on June 29, in Barbados

#WATCH | Virat Kohli along with Team India arrives at Delhi airport, after winning the #T20WorldCup2024 trophy. India defeated South Africa by 7 runs on June 29, in Barbados. pic.twitter.com/wcbzMMvG7h — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

#WATCH | Virat Kohli in Team India’s bus outside the airport as Team India arrives in Delhi, after winning the #T20WorldCup2024 trophy. India defeated South Africa by 7 runs on June 29, in Barbados, to clinch the second T20I title. pic.twitter.com/bDaXQ1sLtA — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

#WATCH | Captain Rohit Sharma with the #T20WorldCup trophy at Delhi airport as Team India arrives from Barbados, after winning the T20I World Cup. (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/ORNhSBIrtx — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

Upon arrival, the team is yet to receive a hero’s welcome. Later in the day, they are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence for a celebratory breakfast. Following this, the team will head to Mumbai, where a grand road show is planned from Nariman Point in an open bus, culminating in a felicitation event at Wankhede Stadium.

#WATCH | Delhi: Team India’s bus at Terminal 3 of Delhi airport as the Men’s Indian Cricket Team has landed at the airport after winning the #T20WorldCup2024 trophy. pic.twitter.com/gqHBbn1357 — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube along with Team India arrive at Delhi airport, after winning the T20WorldCup2024 trophy.

#WATCH | Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube along with Team India arrive at Delhi airport, after winning the #T20WorldCup2024 trophy. India defeated South Africa by 7 runs on June 29, in Barbados. pic.twitter.com/ehlzj9rIIL — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

T20 World Champion Team India Arrives Home, Fans Eagerly Wait to Welcome Champs!

Supporters gather at Delhi airport to welcome Men’s Indian Cricket Team A fan, Piyush Arora says, “…We came to T3 because we are very excited. We came to the airport at 3 am.”

#WATCH | Supporters gather at Delhi airport to welcome Men’s Indian Cricket Team A fan, Piyush Arora says, “…We came to T3 because we are very excited. We came to the airport at 3 am.” pic.twitter.com/MeHqH4IcTG — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

A fan of the Men’s Indian Cricket Team expressed their joy and excitement, saying, “I am extremely happy and thrilled. I just hope to catch a glimpse of the team and Captain Rohit Sharma. There’s a roadshow in Mumbai this evening, and we’re all eagerly looking forward to it…” told one of the Fans to ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi: A supporter of the Men’s Indian Cricket Team, says “I am extremely happy and excited. I just hope to get a glimpse of the team and Captain Rohit Sharma. There is a roadshow in Mumbai in the evening today, we are all excited about that too…” Team India has… pic.twitter.com/0lXoMkAzJp — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

“Team India is home,” tweeted the BCCI as the team arrives at Delhi airport after winning the #T20WorldCup2024 trophy.

#WATCH | “It’s home” tweets BCCI as Team India lands at Delhi airport after winning the #T20WorldCup2024 trophy. (Video Source: BCCI) pic.twitter.com/4j6W79ueDD — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

Warm Welcome at ITC Maurya for the Champs!

Men’s Indian Cricket Team arrives at ITC Maurya, after winning the T20WorldCup2024 trophy.

#WATCH | Delhi: Men’s Indian Cricket Team en route to ITC Maurya, after winning the #T20WorldCup2024 trophy. (Visuals from Dhaula Kuan) pic.twitter.com/SgvBghapbQ — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

#WATCH | Men’s Indian Cricket Team at ITC Maurya Hotel in Delhi, after winning the #T20WorldCup2024 trophy.

#WATCH | Men’s Indian Cricket Team at ITC Maurya Hotel in Delhi, after winning the #T20WorldCup2024 trophy. India defeated South Africa by 7 runs on June 29, in Barbados. pic.twitter.com/bqpEmcynmp — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

#WATCH | Indian Cricket Team Captain Rohit Sharma along with his family at ITC Maurya Hotel in Delhi, after winning the #T20WorldCup2024 trophy.

#WATCH | Indian Cricket Team Captain Rohit Sharma along with his family at ITC Maurya Hotel in Delhi, after winning the #T20WorldCup2024 trophy. pic.twitter.com/Kvk0DkgAMB — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

#WATCH | Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya at ITC Maurya Hotel in Delhi, after winning the #T20WorldCup2024 trophy.

#WATCH | Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya at ITC Maurya Hotel in Delhi, after winning the #T20WorldCup2024 trophy. pic.twitter.com/o6yzbhcnzl — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

For those planning to join the celebrations in Mumbai, it’s advisable to use public transport due to expected road closures along Marine Drive. The festivities promise to be a memorable tribute to Team India’s remarkable achievement.

Show Full Article