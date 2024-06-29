T20 World Cup FINALE India Vs SA LIVE Updates: India Wins The 2024 Men's T20 Cricket World Cup by 7 runs

Rohit Sharma led Indian Team are the world champion now! As the team emerges winners by 7 runs in Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup.

India, captained by Rohit Sharma, will take on South Africa, led by Aiden Markram, at the Kensington Oval stadium in Barbados today at 8:00 p.m. Notably, the only two teams still unbeaten in the tournament are South Africa and India.

On Saturday, the Proteas will compete in their first-ever T20 World Cup final, while the Men in Blue, who won the coveted trophy in 2007, will compete in their first event final since 2014.

Watchers will expect an exciting match as South Africa looks to win their first-ever T20 World Cup title while India looks to snap an 11-year trophy drought for the ICC.

India vs South Africa Live Score Updates: Squads

India squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton

T20WORLD CUP FINALE LIVE UPDATES: INDIA VS SA

June 29: 11:35 – India beats South Africa by 7 runs in Men’s T-20 World Cup

Suryakumar Yadav produced a superb grab to end the over and get rid of David Miller. After it was all over, Hardik had to maintain his composure, which is precisely what he did to help India cross the finish line. Things seemed to be going out of control when South Africa needed 30 from 30, but Bumrah, Arshdeep, and Hardik performed brilliantly in the end. The trophy’s arrival after 11 years was an emotional event for the Indian athletes.

June 29, 11:25 – South Africa 167/7 after 19.1 overs (Target – 177)

Hardik Pandya takes out Miller.

June 29, 11:04 – South Africa 157/6 after 18.1 overs (Target – 177)

Now that his time is ended, Bumrah took out Marco Jansen in that particular over. The fact that Miller is still in the center is a plus for India, but they also need to be cautious since this is becoming an extremely dangerous game.

June 29, 10:45 – South Africa 107/4 after 12.3 overs (Target – 177)

Quinton de Kock catch out at 107 runs by Kuldeep Yadav, baller – Arshdeep. David Miller comes to play now.

June 27, 10:38 – South Africa 89/3 after 10.4 overs (Target – 177)

Heinrich Klaasen smashes a ‘six’ on the Ravindra Jadeja’s ball.

June 29, 10:27 – South Africa 68/3 after 8.1 overs (Target – 177)

Axar patel knocks out Stubbs

June 29, 10:23 – South Africa 54/2 after 7.3 overs (Target – 177)

South Africa is playing neck to neck in parallel to India’s batting turn, though at this time India has lost a wicket more.

June 29, 10:15 – South Africa 35/2 after 5.2 overs (Target – 177)

Axar patel has come now, and he has squeezed the South African batsmen to 10 runs.

June 29, 10:11PM- South Africa 18/2 after 3.1 overs (Target-177)

In an attempt to cover the first drive, Aiden Markram gave keeper Rishabh Pant the advantage. Arshdeep takes that wicket to give India their second wicket of the powerplay. Already, this is a great beginning for India. Tristian Stubbs has moved into the center; he and De Kock must now form an alliance.

June 29, 10:03PM-South Africa is on 12 with 2 Wickets. Arshdeep takes second for India. His first in the finale.

Arshdeep Singh strikes as South Africa lose captain Aiden Markram for just 4. 12/2 in 2.3 overs🔥

June 29, 10:00PM- Hendricks bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. South Africa is 7 with 1 wicket as they chase the target score of 177 to win

June 29, 9:52PM– Second innings about to commence as South African openers, De Kock and Hendricks, are out in the middle

June 29, 9:40PM– India scores 176 for 7 in 20 overs, Virat Kohli 76, K Maharaj 2/23

June 29, 9:36PM– Dube finds the boundary but gets dismissed on a full toss

June 29, 9:35PM- Virat Kohli in the T20 World Cup Knockouts:

72*(44) in 2014 Semi

– 77(58) in2014 Final

– 89*(47) in 2016 Semi

– 50(40) in 2022 Semi

– 76(59) in 2024 final

June 29, 9:33PM- Virat Kohli dismissed at 76 by Marco Jansen. India is 163/5 in 18.5 overs

June 29, 9:30PM- Jansen into the attack as India gets a FREE HIT

June 29, 9:28PM- India has reached 150 with 4 wickets in 18 overs

June 29, 9:24PM- This is Kohli’s 37th T20 century for India and comes in his 116th innings. There were four fours in the 48-ball innings up to reach the milestone. He has only once hit a century in T20 internationals- an unbeaten 122



June 29, 9:20PM-Virat Kohli Slams Half-Century In 48 Balls

June 29, 9:15PM- India is 126-4 after 16 overs

June 29, 9:05PM- Axar Patel gets run out by Quinton de Kock from the non striker’s end. He goes back to the stands after scoring 47 runs in 31 balls

June 29, 9:03PM- 100 up for India in 13.1 overs. Virat Kohli is batting at 43, whereas Axar Patel stands at 46. Both nearing their 50s

June 29, 8:57PM- In 12 overs, India stands at 93-3 with now Virat Kohli and Axar Patel on the crease

June 29, 8:28PM- India stands at 45 for 3 after first powerplay. South Africa dominates the game ,so far

June 29, 8:24PM- Axar Patel comes to the crease

June 29, 8:20PM- Suryakumar Yadav is the third one to go. India 34 for 3 in four overs

June 29, 8:13PM- Rishabh Pant departs. India loses two consecutive wickets. India 23/2.

June 29, 8:08PM- Rohit Sharma dismissed on 9 by Keshav Maharaj. India loses first wicket with 23 runs on board

June 29, 8:05PM- Virat Kohli hits 4,4,2,0,4 in first over

