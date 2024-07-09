Spain Vs France UEFA Euro 2024 : Clash Of Titans In Semifinals Promises High-Stakes Showdown

In the opening semifinal of Euro Cup 2024, Spain and France will face off at Fussball Arena in Munich at 12:30 AM IST tonight. This highly anticipated matchup features Spain, known for their prolific scoring in the tournament, against France, whose star forward Kylian Mbappe has struggled to make an impact since adopting a new persona.

None of the French players have scored from open play in Euro Cup 2024. Didier Deschamps’ team has only found the net through two own goals and a penalty converted by Mbappe. In contrast, Spain has scored a total of 11 goals. Mbappe, who will face several of his new Real Madrid teammates, will continue to wear a protective mask following a broken nose suffered in France’s group stage opener against Austria.

Spain, aiming for a record fourth European Championship title, has been flawless in Germany. They are the only team to have won all their group stage matches, while France managed only draws against Poland and the Netherlands after a narrow victory over Austria.

Ahead of the France vs Spain semifinal clash, here are some key match facts to keep in mind:

Spain is appearing in its sixth Euro Cup semifinal. They have reached the final all but once, losing in a penalty shootout to eventual champions Italy at Euro 2020.

France has a strong track record in the European Championships, having reached the semifinals five times previously and securing victory in three of those instances.

France has been a formidable presence in recent major tournaments, making it to the final in three out of the last four, including a loss to Portugal in Euro 2016 and a defeat to Argentina in the 2022 World Cup on penalties. However, they clinched their second World Cup title in 2018 with a victory over Croatia.

Spain vs France possible line-ups

Spain starting XI: Unai Simon: Navas, Nacho, Laporte, Cucurella; Olmo, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Morata, Williams

Suspended: Carvajal, Le Normand

France starting XI: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kante, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Griezmann; Kolo Muani, Mbappe

Euro Cup 2024 Semifinal: Spain vs France Kick-off Details

The highly anticipated Spain vs France semifinal match in Euro Cup 2024 is scheduled to take place on July 10 (Indian Time).

The kickoff time for the Spain vs France football match is set for 12:30 AM IST on July 10, as per Indian Standard Time. For local time in Germany, where the match will be held, the ESP vs FRA live action will begin at 9 PM.

A Match For The Soul Of Football

In the past two thrilling tournament matches between Spain and France, it has often felt like a battle for the essence of football itself. This sentiment is set to continue as they clash in Munich on Tuesday night for the Euro 2024 semifinals.

La Roja arrives at the Allianz Arena with a vibrant and joyful approach, symbolized by their ability to open doors and march through with laughter, music, and a spirit akin to a festive celebration wherever they go. Their colorful and uplifting presence, evident in fan marches throughout the tournament, rivals that of any other team, except perhaps Germany.

