England Vs Serbia UEFA Euro 2024: England Triumphs Over Serbia In Its First Match With A 1-0 Victory

The heat in UEFA Europe 2024 is on and England has clinched victory in its first match with Serbia with the final score tally of 1-0 at the Arena AufSchalke. England’s credentials were put to the test in this match against Serbia. Being one of the favoured teams in UEFA Europe 2024, all eyes were on them.

Although there were worries of illness and injuries that had weakened its defence line, England was still able to emerge victorious. Bellingham’s goal sealed the victory for England and England’s journey through the UEFA Euro 2024 has started on a winning note.

Altercations erupted on Sunday between English and Serbian football fans in the German city of Gelsenkirchen, just before the Euro 2024 clash between the two nations, according to police reports. “There were clashes between English and Serbian fans, who were separated by the police,” a police spokesman told media.

England had maintained a dominating presence in the early minutes of the game. This was the first instance where Serbia knocked horns with England as an independent country. All previous encounters have been either as part of Yugoslavia or Serbia and Montenegro.

In the 13th minute, Bellingham scored the first goal for England by leveraging the right flank set up by Walker. Bellingham now stands at 40 goals scored or assisted for the club and the country this season next only to Harry Kane with 58 goals the only player in England with a higher goal tally.

England starting XI:

