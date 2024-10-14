Home
Monday, October 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Undertaker Sees Potential In Logan Paul To Become The Next Big Thing In WWE

Logan Paul, a well-known podcaster, social media influencer, and successful YouTuber, has made a notable transition to WWE, garnering attention and praise from several wrestling legends. Since joining the wrestling world, Paul has showcased his talents, leading figures like Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker to recognize him as a rising star. Both legends see the potential for him to become a major name in WWE, standing alongside established stars such as Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

The Undertaker Praises Logan Paul’s Skills

In an interview on Paul’s podcast, *ImPaulsive*, The Undertaker acknowledged Logan Paul’s unique abilities, particularly his execution of high-risk moves in the ring. He remarked, “You did a back Springboard moonsault onto the floor… that’s video game sh*t brother! In my day, I couldn’t have even imagined doing that!” The Undertaker’s comments reflect the impressive skill set Paul has brought to WWE, which has not gone unnoticed by fans and critics alike.

Logan Paul elaborated on the rigorous preparation required for such a dangerous maneuver. He stated, “I worked on that move for months! I had our referee secretly put his armpit on the rope and dry it off just ‘cause if there was oil on there, and this has happened before, you slip up when you do the move!” This insight highlights the level of commitment Paul has shown in perfecting his craft.

A Cautionary Note from The Undertaker

In another recent episode of *Six Feet Under*, The Undertaker offered more thoughts on Logan Paul’s bold wrestling style, balancing praise with caution regarding high-risk moves. He said, “You never know what will happen in that ring! Sometimes even the tiniest mistakes can have huge effects. If your foot slips off? If you’re ready to launch and your foot slips off? You’re helpless. There’s nothing you can do.”

Safety First in Professional Wrestling

The Undertaker’s advice serves as a vital reminder for fans. Executing high-risk moves in professional wrestling takes months of training and dedication, even for experienced Superstars. Fans should understand that these maneuvers carry inherent risks and should refrain from attempting them at home, as the consequences can be severe.

