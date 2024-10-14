Home
Monday, October 14, 2024
we-woman

“Batsman-centric mindset must end”: Gautam Gambhir delivers a strong message ahead of the New Zealand Test.

India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, emphasized the importance of bowlers and the necessity to shift away from a batter-focused mindset ahead of the opening Test against New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

“Batsman-centric mindset must end”: Gautam Gambhir delivers a strong message ahead of the New Zealand Test.

India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, stressed the significance of bowlers and the need to move away from the batter-centric mindset before the opening Test against New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

Shifting Dynamics in Test Cricket

Over the last decade, a gradual shift has occurred in Test cricket, where bowlers have begun to overshadow batters who previously dominated play. The recent Test match between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur served as a stark reminder of this evolution. Despite losing more than two days to rain and a wet outfield, India adopted an aggressive approach, a rarity in Test matches, going all out from the very first over. The bowlers dismantled the Bangladesh batting lineup, claiming 20 wickets to secure a historic victory.

Gambhir Highlights a New Era

Ahead of the Test against New Zealand, Gambhir pointed out that the dynamics of the game have changed. He noted that even if batters score heavily, it doesn’t guarantee victory. In contrast, if the bowling unit claims 20 wickets, success is almost assured.

“That era is past. This is the era of bowlers. Batters only set up matches. This batsman-obsessed attitude of ours needs to end. If a batter even scores 1,000 runs, it doesn’t guarantee victory. But if a bowler takes 20 wickets, then there is a 99 percent guarantee that we will win the Test match,” Gambhir stated in a press conference on Monday. He further added, “So if it is a Test match or any other format, bowlers win you matches and tournaments. In this era, we will talk more about bowlers compared to batters, and I hope this mindset changes.”

Historical Context of Test Cricket

Historically, from the 1950s to the 1990s, matches often ended in draws even when batters spent days at the crease. However, recent results have indicated a changing trend. In a recent Test in Multan, Pakistan scored over 550 runs, yet England countered with an incredible 823/7, declared their innings, and let their bowlers secure a victory by an innings and 47 runs.

Exciting Bowling Lineup for India

With India fielding a talented and experienced bowling lineup, the battle between bat and ball in Bengaluru promises to be thrilling.

India’s Squad for the Test Series Against New Zealand

India’s squad for the three-Test series against New Zealand includes: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep.

Traveling reserves for the series are Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mayank Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna.

