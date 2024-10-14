Starc Lauds Mentality Of Gambhir Ahead Of BGT Series

Starc lauded Gambhir as a "fantastic thinker" of the game, emphasizing the coach’s strategic insight and focus on prioritizing team success over individual accolades.

Australia’s star fast bowler, Mitchell Starc, has commended India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, for his tactical acumen and team-first mentality. Starc recognized Gambhir as a “fantastic thinker” of the game, highlighting the Indian coach’s strategic mind and ability to prioritize collective goals over individual achievements.

Gambhir’s era as India’s head coach has begun promisingly, despite an ODI series loss to Sri Lanka. Under his leadership, India has met various challenges with success. However, Gambhir’s biggest test looms ahead—the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which begins on November 22 in Perth. This series marks his first major assignment since taking over from Rahul Dravid.

Starc praised Gambhir for his professionalism and his emphasis on fostering a team spirit. Reflecting on their time together during the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Kolkata, Starc spoke highly of Gambhir’s cricketing intellect and approach.

“He’s a fantastic thinker of the game. He’s always focused on the opponent, figuring out ways to break them down either as a bowling unit or a batting lineup,” Starc explained. “It’s not just about individual players—it’s always about the team dynamic. Whether it’s spotting a technical flaw or strategizing with field placements, he’s got a keen eye for detail. The nine weeks I spent with him were fantastic,” the Australian pacer added.

Kohli vs. Starc: A Battle to Watch

As the Border-Gavaskar Trophy approaches, one of the most exciting matchups will be Starc going head-to-head with Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli. The two have faced off numerous times, with Kohli having the upper hand in their 19 Test encounters.

Despite Kohli’s dominance, Starc relishes their battles. “I enjoy my battles with Virat Kohli. We’ve played a lot of cricket against each other. I’ve managed to get him out once or twice, and he’s scored plenty of runs against me. It’s always a good contest, and one we both enjoy,” Starc had previously shared.

With Gambhir’s guidance, India looks set for a challenging series, and Starc’s rivalry with Kohli will be a key storyline to follow.

