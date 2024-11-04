Unstoppable Zverev Dominates Humbert To Claim Paris Title

Alexander Zverev demonstrated his relentless form at the Rolex Paris Masters on Sunday, refusing to allow Ugo Humbert to create a French fairytale. The 27-year-old German put on a nearly flawless display, overpowering the home favorite with a commanding 6-2, 6-2 victory in the championship match. This win marks Zverev’s seventh ATP Masters 1000 title and showcases his return to peak performance after a challenging injury period.

Acknowledging the Challenge

After the match, Zverev reflected on the high stakes and the necessity of his performance. “I knew I had to play like this to win today,” he stated. With this victory, Zverev improved his tour-level finals record to 23 wins and 13 losses. He recognized Humbert’s talents, saying, “Ugo is an incredible player, but here in Paris, he plays even better than he usually does, and I knew that. Once the crowd gets involved, it’s going to be difficult. So, I had to take that away early, and I did, so I’m happy about that.”

Zverev also took a moment to appreciate his journey back to competitive tennis after suffering a severe ankle injury at Roland Garros two years ago. “It was not 100 percent guaranteed that I would be back at this level,” he admitted. “So, to win this title here in Paris means the world to me, and I’m sure it means everything to those in my box, because they have done so much for me.” His words reflect not only his personal triumph but also the support system that has been crucial to his recovery and success.

Historic Achievement

In what was the 39th and final edition of the tournament at the Accor Arena before its move to La Défense Arena, Zverev made history by becoming the second German to win in Paris, following in the footsteps of the legendary Boris Becker. This victory represents Zverev’s second ATP Tour title of 2024, having previously secured a win in Rome. Additionally, it marks his impressive 66th triumph of the year, putting him ahead of World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, who has 65 wins this season.

Humbert’s Heartfelt Reflection

For Humbert, this match was an opportunity to shine on a big stage. Now holding a 6-2 record in tour-level finals, he aimed to be the first Frenchman to win the title in Paris since Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in 2008. However, the 26-year-old struggled to find his rhythm against Zverev’s powerful game. Reflecting on his experience, Humbert expressed his joy at reaching the final, saying, “I’m extremely happy to have played in this final. To have my family and team with me the whole week has been incredible. It’s for moments like this why I do this every day, why I train.” His words encapsulate the passion and dedication that drives athletes to compete at the highest levels.

Match Highlights

The match began with Humbert energizing the crowd with a forehand winner, but Zverev quickly silenced the French fans by breaking Humbert’s serve in the third game. From that moment, Zverev asserted his dominance, combining powerful serving with aggressive groundstrokes that left Humbert struggling to respond. Having previously lost the final in 2020 to Daniil Medvedev, Zverev was determined not to let the trophy slip away again, finishing the match in just 75 minutes with relentless precision.

Looking Ahead

With this victory, Zverev solidifies his position as a top contender in the tennis world, heading to the Nitto ATP Finals as the second seed. He will be aiming for his third title at the season finale in Turin, which takes place from November 10-17. Zverev’s impressive performance in Paris not only boosts his confidence but also sets the stage for a strong showing in the upcoming tournament, where he will seek to add to his growing list of achievements. As the season winds down, both Zverev and Humbert will carry valuable lessons from this final, looking to build on their experiences as they prepare for future competitions.

