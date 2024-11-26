Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

USPL 2024 : NJ Titans Triumph Over California Golden Eagles In A Thrilling Clash

Day 3 of the United States Premier League (USPL) Season 3 saw an enthralling match between the California Golden Eagles and the NJ Titans.

USPL 2024 : NJ Titans Triumph Over California Golden Eagles In A Thrilling Clash

Day 3 of the United States Premier League (USPL) Season 3 saw an enthralling match between the California Golden Eagles and the NJ Titans. Winning the toss, the Titans chose to bowl first, putting the Eagles under pressure right from the start.

Batting first, the Golden Eagles managed to post 125 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Chad Bowes was the backbone of the Eagles’ innings, scoring 36 runs off 34 balls. His innings, although steady, lacked the fireworks needed to set a daunting target. Nauman Anwar supported him with a 25-run knock off 22 deliveries, but the rest of the batting lineup faltered under the relentless attack of the Titans’ bowlers.

The star of the first innings was undoubtedly Zia Ul Haq Mohammad, who delivered a sensational bowling performance. He tore through the Eagles’ batting order, claiming four wickets and conceding just 18 runs in his four overs. His disciplined line and length, coupled with sharp variations, left the Eagles struggling for momentum. Manoj Acharya was equally impressive, taking three wickets and keeping the pressure on with his accurate bowling. Together, the duo ensured the Eagles’ innings never took off.

In reply, the NJ Titans approached the modest target with confidence. Gerhard Erasmus lit up the chase with a blistering knock, scoring 44 runs off just 17 balls. His innings featured a stunning display of power hitting, including three consecutive sixes that brought the crowd to its feet. However, his electrifying innings was cut short when Ujjwal Vinnakota dismissed him with a clever delivery, thanks to an outstanding diving catch by Asad Rafiq at deep midwicket.

Despite Erasmus’ dismissal, the Titans reached the target comfortably, with plenty of overs to spare. Zia Ul Haq Mohammad’s outstanding all-round performance earned him the well-deserved Man of the Match award, highlighting his crucial role in both innings. The NJ Titans’ victory showcased their all-round strength and positioned them as strong contenders in the USPL Season 3.

Read More : We Are Very Pleased With The Squad: Akash Ambani On MI Squad For IPL 2025 Season

Filed under

California Golden Eagles NJ Titans USPL 2024
Advertisement

Also Read

Luxury brand LVMH Gets Caught Up In An EVs-vs-Booze Battle

Luxury brand LVMH Gets Caught Up In An EVs-vs-Booze Battle

No Evidence Of EVM Tampering: Supreme Court Dismisses Paper Ballot Plea

No Evidence Of EVM Tampering: Supreme Court Dismisses Paper Ballot Plea

Liam Payne Attempted To Escape Hotel Room Before His Tragic Death: Report

Liam Payne Attempted To Escape Hotel Room Before His Tragic Death: Report

Ryan Reynolds’s Next Superhero Movie After Deadpool & Wolverine Revealed, Know What Role Will He Play Here

Ryan Reynolds’s Next Superhero Movie After Deadpool & Wolverine Revealed, Know What Role Will He...

China Warns ‘No One Will Win A Trade War’ After Trump Vows Big Tariffs

China Warns ‘No One Will Win A Trade War’ After Trump Vows Big Tariffs

Entertainment

Liam Payne Attempted To Escape Hotel Room Before His Tragic Death: Report

Liam Payne Attempted To Escape Hotel Room Before His Tragic Death: Report

Ryan Reynolds’s Next Superhero Movie After Deadpool & Wolverine Revealed, Know What Role Will He Play Here

Ryan Reynolds’s Next Superhero Movie After Deadpool & Wolverine Revealed, Know What Role Will He

‘He Wasn’t The Director’, Says A 3 Idiots Actor About Aamir Khan 15 Years After The Movie Release

‘He Wasn’t The Director’, Says A 3 Idiots Actor About Aamir Khan 15 Years After

Did Jung Woo Sung Have A Secret Child With Moon Gabi While Dating A Non-Celebrity Girl?

Did Jung Woo Sung Have A Secret Child With Moon Gabi While Dating A Non-Celebrity

‘I’m Kind Of Stuck At The Moment,’ Reveals Elton John As He Is Unable To Make New Music Due To This MEDICAL Reason

‘I’m Kind Of Stuck At The Moment,’ Reveals Elton John As He Is Unable To

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox