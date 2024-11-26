Akash Ambani shared his excitement about Mumbai Indians’ squad for IPL 2025, highlighting their focus on strengthening the bowling attack and retaining key players like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah. MI aims to bounce back after a disappointing previous season.

Akash Ambani, the owner of Mumbai Indians (MI), expressed great satisfaction with the team’s composition for the upcoming IPL 2025 season, following the conclusion of the IPL mega-auction held in Jeddah. Ambani emphasized the team’s strategic approach in strengthening their bowling attack and highlighted their commitment to retaining key players. The MI squad aims to bounce back after a disappointing season in 2024.

“We are very pleased with the squad we’ve assembled for IPL 2025. We are happy with every player we’ve brought in,” Ambani said in a statement to the MI Media Team. “While we’ve seen some familiar faces leave, we wish them all the best with their new franchises. They’ll always be part of the MI family.”

Strengthening the Bowling Attack for IPL 2025

Ambani revealed that the primary focus for Mumbai Indians during the auction was to build a strong and balanced bowling attack. “We already had four of our top seven players in place. Our focus was on filling a few remaining spots with complementary players. The auction allowed us to improve our bowling combination, and we’re confident we’ve achieved that,” he added.

MI Retains ‘Fab Four’ and Adds Key Players

Ahead of the IPL 2025 season, Mumbai Indians secured their core players by retaining the star-studded “Fab Four” – Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma – along with bowling ace Jasprit Bumrah. This powerful combination is expected to form the backbone of MI’s strategy to return to the top after finishing at the bottom of the points table in the 2024 season.

In the last IPL, MI could only manage four wins and suffered 10 losses under captain Hardik Pandya. This season, the franchise is eager to bounce back with a fresh squad and renewed determination.

MI Squad for IPL 2025

The Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2025 includes a mix of seasoned stars and promising new talent. The complete list of players includes:

Jasprit Bumrah

Suryakumar Yadav

Hardik Pandya

Rohit Sharma

Tilak Varma

Trent Boult (Rs. 12.50 crores)

Naman Dhir (Rs. 5.25 crores)

Robin Minz (Rs. 65 lakhs)

Karn Sharma (Rs. 50 lakhs)

Ryan Rickelton (Rs. 1 crore)

Deepak Chahar (Rs. 9.25 crores)

Allah Ghazanfar (Rs. 4.80 crores)

Will Jacks (Rs. 5.25 crores)

Ashwani Kumar (Rs. 30 lakhs)

Mitchell Santner (Rs. 2 crores)

Reece Topley (Rs. 75 lakhs)

Krishnan Shrijith (Rs. 30 lakhs)

Raj Angad Bawa (Rs. 30 lakhs)

Satyanarayana Raju (Rs. 30 lakhs)

Bevon Jacobs (Rs. 30 lakhs)

Arjun Tendulkar (Rs. 30 lakhs)

Lizaad Williams (Rs. 75 lakhs)

Vignesh Puthur (Rs. 30 lakhs)

Looking Ahead to IPL 2025

With a strong mix of experienced internationals and emerging talent, Mumbai Indians are poised to make a strong comeback in IPL 2025. The team will look to regain its dominant form and challenge for another IPL title, as they aim to rebuild and reclaim their spot among the league’s top contenders.