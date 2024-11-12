Van Nisterlooy Leaves United After Incredible Interim Spell

Ruben Amorim has finally arrived at Old Trafford, which led to Van Nisterlooy bidding adieu to his favourite club.

Rudd Van Nisterlooy will step down as Man United’s Assistant Coach and the Portuguese tactician will be welcomed back to the club. Ruben Amorim has finally arrived at Old Trafford, which led to Van Nisterlooy bidding adieu to his favourite club.

Role of Van Nisterlooy

Rudd Van Nisterlooy, former United player joined Erik Ten Hag’s coaching staff as an assistant coach at the start of this season. The Dutchman donned the role of interim manager after the former Ajax man was sacked following a series of disastrous displays from the Red Devils and having the worst start to the league.

The former Feyenoord coach ignited the hopes of United fans while he led the team as interim coach. In his short tenure, as a United coach, he helped players like Casemiro and many others regain their confidence. Rudd Van Nisterlooy brought the band back, whereas Erik Ten Hag lost confidence in the players which was reflected in their performance.

In four games, under the interim manager, United scored 11 goals and conceded three which includes one 5-2 victory against Leicester in the FA Cup, a Two-goal win in Europa League, Stalemate against Chelsea as well as three goals, three points against the foxes in the Premier league.

Dawn of New Era At Old Trafford

A few days ago, after much of a speculation Man United had announced Ruben Amorim as their Gaffer. Ruben Amorim who had a successful spell at Sporting CP was clear from the beginning that he would have his own staff at Old Trafford. After arriving at Carrington, he had a meeting with Rudd Van Nisterlooy where he clearly explained to the Dutchman the decision to leave him from the coaching staff. The Durchman will leave the Manchester Side after Portuguese tactician begins his sessions at Carrington.

All the Man United fans will reminisce about the short spell that Man United legend had for a long time.

