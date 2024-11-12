Gary Lineker To Step Down As Host of Match Of The Day At End Of Season

Gary Lineker is set to step down as the host of the BBC's iconic football programme, Match of the Day, at the end of this season.

Gary Lineker is set to step down as the host of the BBC’s iconic football programme, Match of the Day, at the end of this season, BBC News has learned. The 63-year-old presenter, who has fronted the show since 1999, is expected to officially announce his departure, with the BBC confirming the news on Tuesday. Lineker’s decision to leave comes after nearly 26 years in the role, marking the end of an era for the popular football highlights show.

End After 26 Years of Hosting

Lineker, who has been at the helm of Match of the Day since 1999, will step down from the show at the end of the 2024-25 Premier League season in May 2025, having served the position for 26 years. The 63-year-old presenter has become one of the more familiar faces of the BBC; he has hosted major tournaments, including the World Cup and European Championships, as well as hosting the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards.

Sources close to Lineker have declared that the presenter would have been only too happy to have stayed, but the BBC did not make him an offer for a new deal on the programme. His contract was up, and he saw negotiations with the new head of sport at the BBC in October. The very look of him suggests otherwise, and despite his apparent willingness to stay, the broadcaster ultimately chose not to renew his deal.

Acknowledging the Need to “Slow Down”

This past month, Lineker addressed Esquire magazine on his career, and “well, all of us have to slow down at some point, don’t we?”

When asked for a comment on the speculation regarding his exit, Lineker humorously referred to his exit during a Match of the Day broadcast earlier this year. He said it was his “final show” and added, “before the international break”.

Lineker, the corporation’s best-paid star with a salary of over £1.3 million a year, is the most iconic name on screen for its football coverage. Besides Match of the Day, he has covered major sports events and contributed to other networks including NBC and BT Sport (TNT Sport). He also co-founded Goalhanger Productions which makes very popular podcasts, among them, The Rest is History, The Rest is Politics, and The Rest is Entertainment.

Alastair Campbell, co-presenter of The Rest Is Politics podcast with Lineker, himself said replacing him would be tough. “He is an excellent broadcaster and a very good guy,” reported Campbell.

The search for Lineker’s successor is already on, and fans have been suggesting Match of the Day 2 host Mark Chapman as a possibility for the job. Other names include football presenters Gabby Logan and Alex Scott. Whoever takes over, they will have to step into the shoes of one of the best-known faces in the UK.

Controversy Over Social Media Activity

Lineker has had controversy surround his tweets to social media. He was suspended for a period in 2023 after an almighty storm was created over one critical of the UK government’s asylum seeker policy. The incident provided grounds for the BBC to reevaluate its media and social media policy. Ultimately, it decided that high-profile presenters were allowed to share personal views on topics but were barred from political campaigning. Lineker himself later described the new rules as “all very sensible.”

A Remarkable Career As A Player Before Broadcasting

Lineker had a highly successful football career as an England Striker and Leicester, Everton, Tottenham Hotspur, and Barcelona. He is one of the most celebrated footballers ever known in England’s history.

It will indeed be the last time as Lineker leaves the BBC to say goodbye to Match of the Day, and as for who will replace this broadcasting legend to host this classic football program, the world waits with bated breath.

