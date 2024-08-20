Viral Video: MS Dhoni Charms Fans with Heartwarming Gesture, Signs Autograph on a Fan’s Bike

Former India captain MS Dhoni continues to captivate fans worldwide, even after retiring from international cricket. The legendary cricketer, who has led India to three major ICC titles, remains one of the most beloved sports figures globally. Although Dhoni, now 42, stepped away from international cricket in 2020, he remains active in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Under his leadership, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured five IPL titles, with their most recent victory in 2023. As the franchise gears up for IPL 2024, Dhoni has passed the captaincy baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad, signaling CSK’s preparation for life after their veteran skipper.

Recently, Dhoni once again proved why he is so adored by his fans. A video that went viral on social media shows the former CSK skipper making a fan’s day by signing an autograph on the fan’s bike. The heartwarming gesture has left Dhoni’s fans in awe, further cementing his status as a fan favorite.

Watch the Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by subodh singh Kushwaha (@kushmahi7)

In related news, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanath addressed rumors about the franchise requesting the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reinstate a scrapped rule that could allow them to retain Dhoni at a lower price. In earlier IPL seasons, an international player who had been retired for five years could be classified as ‘uncapped,’ which would allow franchises to sign them at a reduced cost. This rule was abolished after the 2021 IPL season.

There were reports suggesting that CSK wanted this rule reinstated to retain Dhoni as an ‘uncapped’ player at a price as low as Rs 4 crore, compared to the Rs 12 crore they paid to retain him in 2022. However, Viswanath dismissed these claims, stating, “I have no idea about it. We haven’t made any such request. The BCCI themselves mentioned that the ‘uncapped player rule’ might be reconsidered, but nothing has been announced yet. The rules and regulations will be clarified by the BCCI.”

As the IPL mega auction approaches, the future of MS Dhoni in the tournament remains a topic of speculation. Despite the uncertainty surrounding his participation in IPL 2025, Dhoni has remained silent on the matter, leaving fans and pundits alike guessing about his next move.