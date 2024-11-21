Virat Kohli’s Return To Perth: A Journey To Rediscover His Hungry 25-Year-Old Self

If Virat Kohli can rekindle the hunger and confidence of his 25-year-old self, the one who marked his arrival in Perth 12 years ago, there’s nothing that can stand in his way. On Sunday, Kohli stepped into the nets with a singular focus: to look confident and dominant. By the end of the session, he had checked both boxes. Batting for almost an hour, he was in belligerent form, displaying his trademark aggression. Kohli continued until rain interrupted, but his determination to keep going was evident. With only four days left before the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli looked as sharp as ever.

A Symbolic Return to Where It All Began

When the first Test finally gets underway at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Kohli will return to a city where his cricketing journey took off 12 years ago. While his iconic hundred in Adelaide during India’s 2011/12 tour made his Test debut unforgettable, it was his earlier performances in Perth that marked a significant chapter in his career. Many remember his 116 in Adelaide, but fewer recall the two gritty innings of 44 and 75 in the match just before. Those knocks were arguably as impressive, if not more so, showing Kohli’s mettle even in the toughest conditions.

On a pitch that tested the best of India’s seasoned veterans—Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and VVS Laxman—Kohli stood out, playing with courage and determination. Despite India’s collapses, Kohli’s performances in both innings spoke volumes of his potential. This could be seen as the early stages of the Kohli-Tendulkar saga, where the 25-year-old Kohli mirrored Tendulkar’s iconic lone battle from 1992, 20 years earlier.

A Critical Year for Kohli

Today, Kohli finds himself in a similar position to where Tendulkar was at 36. Although Kohli is three years younger, his current form contrasts sharply with Tendulkar’s in 2010, a year when the latter had a resurgence, amassing over 1700 runs across 15 Tests. In contrast, Kohli has had a difficult 2024, with only about 400 runs to his name. If he doesn’t turn it around in the upcoming series in Perth, Adelaide, and Melbourne, this could go down as his worst year.

Perth: The Ideal Venue for Kohli’s Revival

Perth, with its bouncy pitch and unpredictable bounce, is the perfect setting for Kohli to rediscover his best form. The venue, known for its pace and carry, suits his style of play. Of all the innings Kohli has played this year, his gritty 76 against South Africa in the Centurion Test stands out. Despite India’s collapse, Kohli’s resilience stood firm against a fiery South African bowling attack. While the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen may not have the same level of threat as Australia’s Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, they are close enough to replicate the challenges that await Kohli in Australia.

The Perfect Time for a Comeback

In Perth, Kohli won’t be troubled by low-bouncing balls or the swing he’s struggled with in recent times. There will be no misjudgments of full tosses or being undone by vicious spin. It’s the ideal platform for Kohli to regain his rhythm and restore the faith that Indian cricket fans have lost, especially after the disappointing 0-3 series defeat to New Zealand.

In practice sessions, Kohli has shown a contrast in moods—light-hearted during fielding drills, but intense when batting. The nets have seen glimpses of his youthful energy and fierce determination, with Kohli fully invested in every session. Whether it’s battling rain, experimenting with stances, or focusing on his technique, Kohli’s intensity reflects the hunger that once defined his rise.

The Road Ahead: Time Running Out for Kohli

Kohli is nearing his 36th birthday, and with it, questions about his future in international cricket are becoming more pronounced. The upcoming Champions Trophy and potentially a World Test Championship final could provide opportunities, but a poor series in Australia could cast a shadow over his career. Kohli remains India’s fittest cricketer, but fitness alone doesn’t guarantee runs. As India transitions towards a younger squad, Kohli’s appearances might become less frequent. The 2026 T20 World Cup, set to be held in India, may shift the focus more towards T20s, leaving Kohli’s role in Test cricket uncertain.

Kohli’s potential “farewell” in Australia is already being discussed in Australian circles. If this is indeed his last series in Australia, Kohli will surely want to make it one to remember.