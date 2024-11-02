Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Virginia Tech QB Kyron Drones Out For Key Matchup Against Syracuse

Virginia Tech QB Kyron Drones is out against Syracuse due to a foot injury. Backup Collin Schlee steps in, making his first start as both teams vie for bowl eligibility.

Virginia Tech QB Kyron Drones Out For Key Matchup Against Syracuse

Virginia Tech will face Syracuse today without their starting quarterback, Kyron Drones, who has led the Hokies throughout the 2024 season and anchored one of the ACC’s strongest rushing offenses. Drones, a dual-threat quarterback, suffered a foot injury against Rutgers and appeared to aggravate it in the recent game against Georgia Tech, rendering him unable to play in today’s crucial ACC matchup.

Collin Schlee Steps In As Starting Quarterback

In Drones’ absence, Virginia Tech’s backup quarterback, Collin Schlee, will take over as the Hokies’ signal-caller. Schlee, a transfer from UCLA, will make his first start in a Hokies uniform. So far this season, Schlee has accumulated 24 rushing yards and has attempted only one pass for Virginia Tech. While his playing time has been limited, Schlee brings experience from his previous seasons at UCLA and Kent State, where he threw for over 2,000 yards during the 2022 season. His familiarity with the game and solid passing ability could prove essential as he looks to lead the Hokies’ offense against Syracuse.

Key To Bowl Eligibility For Both Teams

Today’s game holds high stakes for both Virginia Tech and Syracuse, with each team just one win away from bowl eligibility. Both head coaches have recognized the strength of their opposition and the challenges they bring to the field. Syracuse’s head coach, Fran Brown, praised Virginia Tech’s star running back, Bhayshul Tuten, calling him “one of the better backs in the conference.” Tuten has been a vital part of the Hokies’ powerful rushing attack, which ranks among the best in the ACC.

On the defensive side, Brown highlighted Virginia Tech’s APR, describing him as “possibly one of the better defensive ends in the country.” He also acknowledged the Hokies’ strong defensive secondary, including cornerback Mansoor Delane and nickel corner Woodson, noting their skill and impact on the field.

Virginia Tech’s Challenge Against Syracuse’s Defense

As Virginia Tech adjusts to Schlee at quarterback, they will look to maintain their effective offensive strategy. Schlee will be tasked with navigating Syracuse’s defense, which has shown solid performances this season. The Hokies will depend on their ground game and Schlee’s adaptability to keep the momentum going and stay competitive. With both teams eager to secure a bowl eligibility win, the matchup promises to be a closely contested and intense game.

MUST READ | Gauff ‘s WTA Finals In Saudi Arabia Can ‘Open Doors’ For Female Athletes

Filed under

Kyron Drones injury sports news Syracuse Virginia Tech
Advertisement

Also Read

China Seeks French Assistance To Address EU EV Tariff Challenges

China Seeks French Assistance To Address EU EV Tariff Challenges

Indian Railways Set to Launch Comprehensive Mobile App for Passenger Services

Indian Railways Set to Launch Comprehensive Mobile App for Passenger Services

Devotees Drink Air Conditioner Water Believing It To Be ‘Charan Amrit’, WATCH Video

Devotees Drink Air Conditioner Water Believing It To Be ‘Charan Amrit’, WATCH Video

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Lower Your Dementia Risk By 12% By Adding This Super Brain Food To Your Diet

Lower Your Dementia Risk By 12% By Adding This Super Brain Food To Your Diet

Entertainment

$59 Million Lost: Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ Arrested After Two-Year Escape—What Went Wrong?

$59 Million Lost: Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ Arrested After Two-Year Escape—What Went Wrong?

Liam Payne’s Last Rites To Be Held Next Week In St Paul Cathedral In UK

Liam Payne’s Last Rites To Be Held Next Week In St Paul Cathedral In UK

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready To Swap His Bachelorette Life For Fatherhood At 50?

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready To Swap His Bachelorette Life For Fatherhood At 50?

Ravi Kishan Joins Bigg Boss 18 As New Sunday Host for ‘Haye Daiyaa with Ravi Bhaiyya’

Ravi Kishan Joins Bigg Boss 18 As New Sunday Host for ‘Haye Daiyaa with Ravi

Shah Rukh Khan Stuns Fans: Says Goodbye To His 100 Cigarettes-A-Day Habit!

Shah Rukh Khan Stuns Fans: Says Goodbye To His 100 Cigarettes-A-Day Habit!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Concerned About Memory Loss? Research Shows This Mindset Can Impact Retention

Concerned About Memory Loss? Research Shows This Mindset Can Impact Retention

What is Arcade? AI Platform Revolutionizes Jewelry Customization

What is Arcade? AI Platform Revolutionizes Jewelry Customization

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox