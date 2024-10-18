Tony Bennett: Virginia Coach Retires, Says ‘I’m No Longer The Best Coach To Lead’

Sudden retirement by Tony Bennett, just weeks before the new season, was not prompted by a health issue, nor was he forced to step down. The long-serving coach of Virginia's men's basketball team simply believes he's no longer the right person to lead the program.

With a tearful but smiling expression, Bennett explained to reporters on Friday morning that he no longer feels equipped to navigate the current landscape of college basketball. He shared that he was more suited for the “old way” of the game, before the transfer portal and the rise of NIL deals turned recruiting into a more competitive and commercial process.

Not the best fit for the modern era

Reflecting on his decision, Bennett admitted the hardest part was realizing he’s not the best fit for the modern era of the sport. He acknowledged that in order to coach effectively, one must be fully committed, and anything less would be unfair to both the university and the players. That realization, he said, led to his decision to step down.

Tony Bennett’s announcement comes just four months after signing a contract extension through the 2029-30 season. The 55-year-old had recently spoken to reporters at the ACC’s basketball tipoff event, giving no indication that retirement was on his mind.

Tony Bennett, the son of legendary coach Dick Bennet

He mentioned that he had considered stepping away after Virginia’s early exit from the NCAA tournament last March but felt a renewed sense of excitement as the team brought in new transfers and freshmen. However, during a break with his wife earlier this fall, he came to the conclusion that he could no longer continue coaching, believing it would be unfair to the program and the players if he remained.

Bennett, the son of legendary coach Dick Bennett, has made a lasting impact on college basketball. He achieved consecutive 26-win seasons at Washington State before transforming Virginia into a powerhouse.

Virginia under Tony Bennett

Under his leadership, Virginia won the 2019 national title, overcoming Purdue in an intense Elite Eight matchup before defeating Auburn and Texas Tech. The championship came just a year after Virginia’s historic loss to UMBC, when they became the first men’s No. 1 seed to lose to a 16-seed.

Bennett handled that defeat with characteristic grace, telling his team that adversity, when used correctly, can lead to growth in ways nothing else could.

Now, Bennett hopes Virginia will find a coach who can succeed in today’s college basketball landscape while preserving the values of the institution. He expressed regret that he couldn’t be that coach but said he had to step aside once he knew in his heart that it was time to move on.

