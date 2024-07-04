Watch: Emotional Hug Between Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Captures Heartfelt Moment, Rahul Dravid's Reaction Steals the Show

Following India’s T20 World Cup victory, cricket stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were seen embracing each other on the field, a scene that has touched fans worldwide. This emotional exchange was not limited to the field; the two shared another heartfelt hug on the stairs leading to the Indian dressing room.

The victorious final against South Africa, which India won by seven runs, was a fairytale conclusion for Kohli and Sharma, who both announced their retirements from T20I cricket after the match. Kohli, named ‘Man of the Match’ for his stellar performance, announced his retirement shortly after the game. Rohit Sharma, who became the first Indian captain in 11 years to lift an ICC trophy, followed with his own retirement announcement during the post-match press conference.

An unseen video capturing head coach Rahul Dravid’s reaction to this touching moment has since gone viral. Dravid, descending from the dressing room, paused to pat Kohli and Sharma on their backs, showing his respect and admiration for the two legends before proceeding to the pitch.

Emotional Farewell: Kohli and Sharma Hug, Dravid’s Reaction Goes Viral

VIDEO OF THE DAY. ❤️ – The Emotional hug of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after won the T20 World Cup Trophy. 🥹🏆 pic.twitter.com/oKwPXIoxfU — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) July 3, 2024

Reacting to the dual retirements, India pacer Mohammed Shami expressed his surprise and acknowledged the challenge of replacing such icons. “The retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from T20Is was unexpected. They have been key figures in Indian cricket, delivering remarkable performances for 15-16 years. Their simultaneous retirement is part of the natural cycle in sports, but filling their shoes will be a significant task,” Shami remarked.

Reflecting on their illustrious careers, Shami added, “Bidding farewell after achieving such a significant goal is emotional. I extend my gratitude to both Rohit and Virat for their contributions to Indian cricket, their match-winning performances, and the numerous records they set along the way.”

Ahead of this, Champions Return Home! After departing from Barbados, where they were stranded due to Hurricane Beryl, Rohit Sharma’s Team India landed in New Delhi on Thursday. The team returned triumphant after winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the Caribbean, clinching the title by defeating South Africa in a thrilling final at Kensington Oval. They left Barbados aboard a special charter flight named Air India Champions 24 World Cup (AIC24WC) and arrived in the national capital early this morning.

As fans around the world celebrate India’s World Cup triumph, the heartfelt moments shared between Kohli, Sharma, and Dravid will remain etched in cricketing history.

