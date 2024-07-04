Watch: ITC Maurya In Delhi Rolls Out Red Carpet for Team India, Special Treats and Trophy Cake For T20 World Cup Winners

In anticipation of the arrival of the T20 World Cup champions, ITC Maurya in Delhi is pulling out all the stops to welcome Team India back home. The preparations at the luxurious five-star hotel are in full swing, ready to greet the victorious squad led by Rohit Sharma.

After being stranded in Barbados due to Hurricane Beryl, the Men in Blue landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport this morning. A special Air India flight, arranged by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, brought the players, their families, and support staff safely back to India.

"Travelling with the prestigious World Cup trophy on the way back home" tweets BCCI

The team, who secured the T20 World Cup 2024 by defeating South Africa, will spend Thursday at the opulent ITC Maurya in the upscale Chanakyapuri neighbourhood. The hotel has arranged a lavish breakfast and a unique cake to celebrate their victory. The cake, a tribute to the team, is designed in the colours of the Team India jersey and features a chocolate replica of the T20 trophy.

Chef Shivneet Pahoja, the executive chef at ITC Maurya, shared with ANI that a dedicated team of pastry chefs worked overnight to create this special cake. “The cake is in the colour of the team’s jersey, and its highlight is the trophy, which is made entirely out of chocolate. This is our way of welcoming the winning team. We’ve arranged the breakfast in a special venue and will offer them a menu featuring their favourite dishes,” he said.

The breakfast menu will showcase the best of Indian cuisine, including chole bhature, a favorite among the players. Chef Pahoja also mentioned that the menu reflects ITC Maurya’s commitment to sustainability, featuring options made with millet alongside healthy and indulgent dishes.

In addition to the special breakfast, the team members will find treats in their rooms, with chocolate being one of the highlights. This warm and thoughtful reception at ITC Maurya is set to make the team’s homecoming even more memorable as they celebrate their historic victory.