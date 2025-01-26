Home
Sunday, January 26, 2025
When is Super Bowl 2025? Schedule, Venue, Where To Watch And Who Is Performing

The race to Super Bowl 59 intensifies as four top NFL teams battle for a coveted spot in the championship game. From thrilling matchups to halftime show highlights, here's everything you need to know about this year's grand spectacle.

When is Super Bowl 2025? Schedule, Venue, Where To Watch And Who Is Performing

The race to Super Bowl 59 intensifies as four top NFL teams battle for a coveted spot in the championship game.


This week, the NFL playoffs heat up as four teams vie for a spot in Super Bowl 59, set to take place on Sunday, February 9, 2025. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming championship game, including matchups, venue details, and the highly anticipated halftime performance.

NFC and AFC Championship Showdowns

In the NFC Championship, the No. 2 seed Philadelphia Eagles will face the No. 6 seed Washington Commanders in what promises to be an intense battle for a championship game. Over in the AFC Championship, the No. 2 Buffalo Bills take on the No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs, marking a clash of two powerhouse teams in pursuit of the title.

When and Where Will Super Bowl 59 Take Place?

Date and Time:
The 2025 championship game is scheduled for Sunday, February 9, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Venue:
The championship game will be held at New Orleans’ iconic Caesars Superdome. Known for its rich NFL history, this will mark the eighth time the 50-year-old stadium has hosted the Super Bowl—more than any other venue, as reported by USA Today.

The Superdome’s last Super Bowl appearance in 2013 was memorable not only for the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens but also for an unexpected power outage early in the second half. While the “Blackout Bowl” added drama to that year’s event, organizers will aim for a flawless execution this time.

How to Watch Super Bowl 59

Broadcast Details:
The championship game will air live on Fox, with nationwide coverage from the Caesars Superdome.

Streaming Options:
Fans can stream the game via the Fox Sports app or on platforms like Fubo for a seamless viewing experience.

Halftime Show: Kendrick Lamar to Take Center Stage

The 2025 Super Bowl halftime show will be headlined by Kendrick Lamar, marking his return to the NFL’s biggest stage. Lamar previously performed at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and a lineup of West Coast hip-hop legends at SoFi Stadium.

Known for his electrifying performances and lyrical genius, Lamar is set to bring his signature style to New Orleans, promising a halftime spectacle that fans won’t forget.

Also Read: Football Games Happening Today: The Road to Super Bowl 59

Filed under

NFL super bowl 59

