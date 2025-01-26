Football Games Happening Today: The Road to Super Bowl 59

The NFL playoffs reach a fever pitch with two thrilling football games happening today, determining the final contenders for Super Bowl 59. From fierce rivalries to underdog stories, the conference championships promise a dramatic showdown to remember.

With just two games left before the final showdown, the stage is almost set for Super Bowl 59. By Sunday night, the 14-team playoff bracket will narrow down to the last two teams standing, each representing their respective conferences. This year’s playoffs have been a rollercoaster of drama, grit, and surprises, setting up intriguing storylines for the conference championships.

Four Teams, Four Stories

AFC Championship: Chiefs vs. Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills for the ninth time since 2020, renewing a heated rivalry. The Bills come into the matchup after surviving a late-game rally from the Baltimore Ravens. Meanwhile, the Chiefs continue to showcase their dominance under Patrick Mahomes, who is chasing yet another Super Bowl appearance.

NFC Championship: Eagles vs. Commanders

On the NFC side, the Washington Commanders, this season’s underdog success story, face off against their division rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles. The Commanders, led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, have defied expectations all season and are looking to extend their dream run. Meanwhile, the Eagles, buoyed by an extra home game after the Lions’ elimination, aim to capitalize on their top-tier performance.

“It’s been a wild ride,” an NFL analyst noted. “Both matchups bring unique dynamics—seasoned veterans versus rising stars. This is what football is all about.”

NFL Conference Championship Schedule: Football Games Happening Today

The conference championship games will take place back-to-back on Sunday, offering fans an action-packed day of football.

Sunday’s Schedule (All Times Eastern)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders : 3 p.m., FOX

: 3 p.m., FOX Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills: 6:30 p.m., CBS

Football Games Happening Today: Updated NFL Playoff Bracket

As the playoffs heat up, here’s how the remaining bracket looks:

AFC

Kansas City Chiefs vs. 2. Buffalo Bills

NFC

Philadelphia Eagles vs. 6. Washington Commanders

The bracket’s structure continues to evolve with each round, as matchups are determined by seeding rather than a fixed setup. This dynamic format has allowed for surprise outcomes, particularly with the Commanders’ Cinderella run.

Key Highlights So Far

Wild Card Round

Texans 32, Chargers 12

Ravens 28, Steelers 14

Bills 31, Broncos 7

Eagles 22, Packers 10

Commanders 23, Buccaneers 20

Rams 27, Vikings 9

Divisional Round

Chiefs 23, Texans 14

Commanders 45, Lions 31

Eagles 28, Rams 22

Bills 27, Ravens 25

These results have set the stage for Sunday’s battles, where the final two contenders for the Lombardi Trophy will emerge.

Super Bowl 59: Mark Your Calendar

The ultimate showdown for NFL supremacy is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on FOX.

As the season nears its grand finale, fans and analysts alike are brimming with anticipation. “This weekend’s games have everything—history, rivalries, and underdogs,” said a former NFL player. “The journey to Super Bowl 59 has been unforgettable, and it’s only getting better.”

Who will claim their ticket to New Orleans? By Sunday night, the answers will be clear.

