Who Is Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend? American Football Star Reveals Romantic Update

Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets quarterback, revealed his new girlfriend, Brittani, during The Pat McAfee Show. Describing her as private and not on social media, Rodgers shared the update while discussing holiday shopping, sparking curiosity about his latest romance.

Aaron Rodgers, the legendary 41-year-old quarterback of the New York Jets, has welcomed a new aspect in his life. Talking on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, 23 December, Rodgers admitted that he is now with someone named Brittani.

While discussing his holiday shopping habits, Rodgers casually mentions his new relationship. He said that he has gone from traditional mall shopping to online purchases for Christmas gifts. Amidst this conversation, he admits to having felt some stress when one specific package meant for his girlfriend Brittani was delayed.

“There was one package left for my girlfriend Brittani that hadn’t showed up yet,” Rodgers said. “I was waiting on this to show up, and it finally arrived today.”

McAfee was surprised by the information, as Rodgers had not publicly discussed Brittani with anyone until then. Green Bay Packers alumnus and co-host AJ Hawk, who had played with Rodgers during their time there, joked, “Spears?”

Rodgers quickly cleared up the confusion, saying, “Not Britney Spears, no. This is Brittani with an ‘i.'” He furthered that Brittani does not have social media and isn’t a viewer of The Pat McAfee Show as she keeps a pretty low profile.

McAfee and others continued to playfully tease him over being “in love.” Rodgers, smiling, replied, “It’s a good feeling, boys. It is.”

Glimpse Into Rodgers’ Love Life

Rodgers has generally kept his life private, but his affairs have made headlines often. Most recently, he had been with Mallory Edens, a model, and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens. The pair were, according to PEOPLE, described as “more than friends” in January 2023, though their reported relationship was casual.

Before Edens, Rodgers was engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, known for her role in Big Little Lies. The couple called off their engagement in February 2022, and their relationship officially ended in April that year.

Although Rodgers admitted making mistakes in his past relationships, his latest words say otherwise; he seems to be enjoying a great, fulfilling connection with Brittani. The fans and sports lovers are thus always intrigued by the NFL star’s personal and professional life.

