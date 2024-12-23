Viral Videos Of Leanna Lenee Ignite Controversy; Travis Hunter Delete Instagram

Colorado football star Travis Hunter has deactivated his Instagram amid backlash over viral videos allegedly featuring his fiancée, Leanna Lenee. Despite the criticism, Hunter defended Lenee, saying that it has taken a toll on her mental health while focusing on his NFL future.

Travis Hunter of the Colorado Buffaloes and his fiancée, Leanna Lenee, have become the center of an unfolding social media scandal. The couple, dating since high school, have been the subject of public scrutiny lately, which has drawn a great deal of attention from college football fans.

The controversy started when a claimed old video of Leanna Lenee surfaced on social media, trending on Sunday evening. The clip shared by the Akademiks TV X account was said to be that of Lenee partying in a miniskirt, twerking with another man. The video immediately spread like wildfire, bringing along widespread criticism and heated online discussions.

A day later, on December 21, another video also seemingly featuring Lenee cropped up. It is claimed the second clip is taken from another three years old video in which Lenee appeared as she was working in a certain commercial music video. The emergence has brought new scrutiny over past of Lenee by fans and public figures equally.

The controversy caught the attention of former NFL star Dez Bryant, who voiced his disapproval of Hunter’s relationship with Lenee. In a now-deleted social media post, Bryant openly criticized Hunter’s choice of partner, fueling further debate. Bryant’s comments have only added to the media frenzy surrounding the couple.

Travis Hunter Deletes Instagram

As criticism grew, it was reported that Travis Hunter had deactivated his Instagram account. Though Hunter hasn’t made a direct statement on the issue, many speculate it was an attempt to shield himself and Lenee from the relentless online backlash.

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee met in high school and have been together since then. In the off-season this year, Hunter proposed to Lenee, and they got engaged. They were going to get married next year, but the recent controversies have put their relationship under a lot of public scrutiny.

Travis Hunter Defends Leanna Lenee

Despite the backlash, Hunter has stood firmly by Lenee’s side. During a Twitch livestream on Monday, the college football star addressed the controversy, defending his fiancée and dismissing the negative narratives circulating online. “I know her better than anyone else,” Hunter said, emphasizing his trust in Lenee. He also acknowledged the toll the criticism has taken on her mental health, urging fans to consider the impact of their words.

Hunter is a projected top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He continues to focus on his athletic career, balancing his rising football stardom with personal challenges as he stands by Lenee and navigates the intense media spotlight.

