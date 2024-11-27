Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Who is Daniel Jones Dating? A Look Into The QB’s Personal Life As He Joins the Minnesota Vikings

Former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is charting a new course with the Minnesota Vikings for the remainder of the 2024 season. As he steps into a backup role on a playoff-bound team, questions linger about his future beyond this year.

Who is Daniel Jones Dating? A Look Into The QB’s Personal Life As He Joins the Minnesota Vikings

Former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has reportedly found a new home for the rest of the 2024 season. According to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, Jones has agreed to a deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

Joining a team with strong playoff contention

Joining a 9-2 Vikings team as a backup to quarterback Sam Darnold offers Jones a fresh opportunity, but his long-term prospects remain uncertain. His destination for the 2025 season and beyond has yet to be determined.

Schultz reported that Jones prioritized joining a team with strong playoff contention, a quarterback-friendly offensive system, and a coaching staff with a proven track record of maximizing player potential.

Nicknamed “Danny Dimes,” Daniel Jones began his football career at Duke University before being drafted sixth overall by the New York Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Career Overview of Daniel Jones

Jones signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Giants in 2022. However, his tenure in New York ended midway through the 2024 season when he was benched and subsequently released after six seasons.

Jones concluded his time with the Giants with a 24-44-1 record as a starter, the lowest winning percentage among quarterbacks with at least 50 starts since 2019. Additionally, his touchdown percentage of 3.1% was the lowest among quarterbacks with a minimum of 1,000 pass attempts during that period.

In Week 5 of the 2024 season, Jones suffered a neck injury during a loss to the Miami Dolphins, causing him to miss three games. He returned in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders but sustained a knee injury in the first quarter. Following his benching on November 18, 2024, by head coach Andy Reid, Jones requested to be released from his contract—a request granted by team owner John Mara on November 22.

Personal Life of Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones has been in a long-term relationship with Ella Bonafede, who was born on June 30, 1997, in Cleveland. Bonafede attended St. Anthony’s High School, where she excelled as a varsity lacrosse player, earning all-league honors and being recognized as an Under Armour Underclass All-American. She also played tennis and recorded impressive statistics during her high school lacrosse career.

After high school, Bonafede attended Duke University, earning a Bachelor of Science in Evolutionary Biology and Global Health while playing for the women’s lacrosse team. Her athletic career included registering nine goals, seven assists, and 13 ground balls over four seasons, and she was named to the ACC Academic Honor Roll each year.

Next career moves

Following her undergraduate studies, Bonafede pursued a career in medicine and research, earning a master’s degree in Public Health, Nutrition, and Food Policy from New York University. She also obtained certification in biomedical research and good clinical practice through the CITI program in 2020.

While Jones’s immediate future with the Minnesota Vikings is set, his next career move remains uncertain. As the 2024 season progresses, speculation will likely grow about potential destinations for the quarterback known for his resilience and work ethic.

Read More: Ben Stokes Reveals Why He Chose To Opt Out Of IPL 2025 Mega Auction: No Hiding Behind

Filed under

daniel jones daniel jones news daniel jones vikings danny dimes vikings daniel jones vikings depth chart vikings news vikings qb vikings qb depth chart
Advertisement

Also Read

Northern Lights Might Grace Parts Of The US This Thanksgiving

Northern Lights Might Grace Parts Of The US This Thanksgiving

Delhi: 16-Year-Old Boy Brutally Stabbed To Death Over Social Media Comment, 2 Minors Arrested

Delhi: 16-Year-Old Boy Brutally Stabbed To Death Over Social Media Comment, 2 Minors Arrested

Hydrochloric Acid Leak In Vizag Pharma Unit: One Dead, Two Critical In Andhra Pradesh Tragedy

Hydrochloric Acid Leak In Vizag Pharma Unit: One Dead, Two Critical In Andhra Pradesh Tragedy

Maharashtra CM Row: BJP Backs Shinde, Congress Alleges ‘Pressure’

Maharashtra CM Row: BJP Backs Shinde, Congress Alleges ‘Pressure’

Is IPL Rigged? Lalit Modi Accuses N Srinivasan Of Fixing Umpires, Auction For CSK

Is IPL Rigged? Lalit Modi Accuses N Srinivasan Of Fixing Umpires, Auction For CSK

Entertainment

Taylor Swift Is Closing One Of The Most Extraordinary Chapter Of Her Life, Here’s What She Is Talking About

Taylor Swift Is Closing One Of The Most Extraordinary Chapter Of Her Life, Here’s What

Don’t Miss Out! Get A Free Pushpa 2 Movie Voucher With Every Grocery Order On BlinkIt – Find Out How!

Don’t Miss Out! Get A Free Pushpa 2 Movie Voucher With Every Grocery Order On

Why Did Lata Mangeshkar Once Made AR Rahman Wait For Three Months?

Why Did Lata Mangeshkar Once Made AR Rahman Wait For Three Months?

Shah Rukh Khan Was Once Accused Of Opting For Illegal Pre-Birth Gender Determination Test For AbRam, Here’s How King Khan Shut Down The Claims

Shah Rukh Khan Was Once Accused Of Opting For Illegal Pre-Birth Gender Determination Test For

Aditya Pancholi Was Once Accused Of Raping A Bollywood Actress, Beating Her Sister And Demanding Rs.1 Crore

Aditya Pancholi Was Once Accused Of Raping A Bollywood Actress, Beating Her Sister And Demanding

Advertisement

Lifestyle

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox