Renowned chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen is starting 2025 with a significant life milestone: his marriage to 26-year-old Ella Victoria Malone. According to Norwegian media reports, the couple will tie the knot this weekend at an undisclosed location.

The news was confirmed through Magnus Barstad, Carlsen’s longtime friend, as reported by VG, although further details remain private.

From Chess Tournaments to Life Partnership

Carlsen and Malone first appeared publicly together during the Freestyle Chess G.O.A.T. Challenge in Germany in February. Since then, Malone has been a constant presence at his tournaments, including the Champions Chess Tour Finals in Oslo and the World Rapid & Blitz Championships in New York in December.

In an interview during the Speed Chess Championship in September, Carlsen expressed how much Malone’s presence means to him: “It’s very nice to have her with me. She is understanding and supportive… it’s good to have some distractions in case I don’t perform well.”

Who Is Ella Victoria Malone?

Ella Victoria Malone, born to a Norwegian mother and an American father, grew up in Oslo but spent several years in Singapore, where she holds permanent residency. She spoke candidly about her experiences in the chess world during interviews with ChessBase India and Chess.com.

“I really enjoy being part of this crazy but sweet chess world,” Malone said, adding that she has made many new friends. While she follows Carlsen’s rapid and blitz games closely, she admitted to relying on the evaluation bar to understand the progress. “When he makes a mistake, I start freaking out,” she joked.

Her support for Carlsen is unwavering. “I want him to win and be happy. It kills me to see him lose, but luckily that’s a rare occurrence,” she shared.

Carlsen’s Dreams for the Future

In a 2023 Sjakksnakk podcast interview, Carlsen expressed his aspirations for starting a family. “I don’t feel any pressure, but it’s definitely something I want at some point. I think it’s incredibly nice to be an uncle and see friends become parents.”

The chess star also hinted at a potential move away from Norway during an early interview. He explained his desire for more privacy for his future family. “I’ve lost some freedom in my life, both in Norway and elsewhere. I’m not going to live in Norway full time because I don’t want my future wife and kids to experience that pressure.”

As Carlsen embarks on this new chapter with Malone, the couple’s union marks a significant moment in his personal life. The grandmaster, fresh off his eighth World Blitz Championship title, is set to celebrate an even greater achievement—marrying the love of his life.

