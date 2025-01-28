Home
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Who Is JD McDonagh's Girlfriend? WWE Star Broke His Ribs And Punctured His Lung After High-Risk Aerial Maneuver

Medical teams are still working to confirm the full extent of his injuries. The impact of the accident sent McDonagh to the hospital, where he is expected to remain under observation.

Who Is JD McDonagh’s Girlfriend? WWE Star Broke His Ribs And Punctured His Lung After High-Risk Aerial Maneuver

JD McDonagh WWE


During a WWE Raw event, wrestler JD McDonagh shocked fans with a high-risk aerial maneuver that ended in disaster. His attempt resulted in a devastating landing as his head collided with the announce table.

While initial fears pointed to a neck injury, McDonagh later revealed in a personal statement that he sustained broken ribs and a punctured lung. Medical teams are still working to confirm the full extent of his injuries.

Hospitalization and Recovery Timeline

The impact of the accident sent McDonagh to the hospital, where he is expected to remain under observation. Doctors estimate his recovery will take several months, forcing him to step away from the ring temporarily. Despite his injuries, McDonagh finished the match, a testament to his resilience and dedication.

The incident has sparked widespread concern and support from fans and fellow wrestlers. Many have praised McDonagh’s bravery and highlighted the physical toll professional wrestling takes on its athletes.

Social media platforms are flooded with messages of encouragement, as the community rallies around the star during his recovery.

McDonagh’s injury reignites conversations about the inherent dangers of professional wrestling.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks athletes take every time they step into the ring, showcasing their commitment to entertaining fans while putting their bodies on the line.

Who Is JD McDonagh’s Girlfriend?

JD McDonagh, the Irish professional wrestler, is currently in a relationship with fellow wrestler Session Moth Martina, whose real name is Karen Glennon.

Martina, known for her unique in-ring personas like Fancy Maruyama, Kazza G, and Session Goth Martina, has been romantically linked to McDonagh for nearly six years as of November 2023.

The couple first appeared together in a backstage photo from Fight Club, sparking speculation that they met during their wrestling careers or training days.

Although McDonagh and Martina have shared glimpses of their relationship on social media, including photos with friends and celebrations, they are not married and do not have children yet.

Born on November 11, 1990, in Dublin, Ireland, Session Moth Martina is 33 years old as of November 2023.

Martina has carved out a successful career in professional wrestling, performing in major promotions like Ring of Honor (ROH), Progress Wrestling, World Wonder Ring Stardom, Over the Top Wrestling (OTT), and Insane Championship Wrestling.

She began her career in 2017 with independent promotions, later signing with Stardom in 2018 and Ring of Honor in 2019. Martina has also appeared in All Elite Wrestling (AEW), where she faced Ruby Soho in a notable match.

ALSO READ: What Is Mohammed Shami’s Net Worth In 2025? Indian Star Cricketer Takes Home ₹5 Crores Annually With ₹15 Lakhs Per Test Match

Filed under

JD McDonagh sports news Trending news wwe

