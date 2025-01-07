Home
Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Who Is Roman Reigns Married To? WWE Star Has 5 Beautiful Kids With Galina Becker Whom He First Met In College

The couple has five children: a daughter born in December 2007, twin boys born in 2016, and another set of twins welcomed in 2020.

Who Is Roman Reigns Married To? WWE Star Has 5 Beautiful Kids With Galina Becker Whom He First Met In College

Roman Reigns, one of WWE’s most prominent superstars, is featured in the inaugural match of Netflix’s Raw. The streaming platform now broadcasts Raw live on Monday nights, giving fans a chance to catch Roman in action.

Born Leati Joseph Anoaʻi, Roman Reigns initially pursued a career in football, playing briefly for the Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars. He transitioned to professional wrestling in 2010 and has since become a household name in WWE.

Who is Roman Reigns’ wife?

Roman Reigns is married to his longtime partner, Galina Becker. The couple tied the knot in 2014, having met during their time at the Georgia Institute of Technology in 2007. Reflecting on their early relationship in a 2016 interview with WWE Unfiltered, Roman shared, “When we first got to know each other, it was all about having fun. We were inseparable and focused entirely on enjoying each other’s company.”

The couple has five children: a daughter born in December 2007, twin boys born in 2016, and another set of twins welcomed in 2020.

Galina, who studied business management at Georgia Tech, later worked as a fitness model after completing her degree.

All About Roman Reigns’ Kids?

WWE star Roman Reigns has been married to his longtime partner, Galina Becker, since December 2014. The couple’s relationship dates back to 2005, and they share a loving family with five children: one daughter and four sons, including two sets of twins.

Daughter – Joelle Anoai
Roman and Galina welcomed their first child, a daughter named Joelle Anoa’i, in December 2007, seven years before tying the knot. As of May 2024, Joelle is 16 years old. She has made appearances alongside her father, including a commercial in 2014 and a brief moment on WWE Television.

Sons – Two Sets of Twins
Galina gave birth to twin boys in November 2016, and another set of twin sons arrived in March 2020. The older twins will turn eight in November 2024, while the younger twins are currently four years old. Roman Reigns has chosen to keep his sons’ lives private, avoiding public disclosure of their names or pictures.

Roman, often referred to as The Tribal Chief, shares a close bond with his family both on and off-screen. He resides with his wife and children in Tampa, Florida.

