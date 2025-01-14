Home
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Why Are Paris Olympic Athletes Asking For Replacement Of Medals

Medals from the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games are facing quality issues, leading to athlete complaints and a swift response from the French mint. The Monnaie de Paris has announced plans to replace the deteriorating awards after several athletes shared images of the damage.

Some medals from the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games are already showing signs of wear, leading to complaints from athletes and prompting action from the French mint.

French Mint to Replace Damaged Medals

The Monnaie de Paris, the French mint responsible for producing the Olympic and Paralympic medals, confirmed on Tuesday that it is replacing several medals after athletes reported deterioration. Some even shared images of the damage on social media. The French mint did not disclose how many medals have been returned, but French news outlet La Lettre reported that the number exceeds 100. Both the French Olympic Committee and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have refrained from providing specific figures.

A total of 5,084 medals were minted for the Paris Games, which included gold, silver, and bronze awards.

Quality Concerns Over Paris Olympic Medals

“The Monnaie de Paris has taken the issue of damaged medals very seriously since the first exchange requests in August, and has mobilized its internal teams,” a statement from the French mint read. “Since then, the company has modified and optimized its relative varnishing process. The Monnaie de Paris will replace all damaged medals at the athletes’ request during the first quarter of 2025.”

The medals, designed by Parisian jewelry house Chaumet, were intended to be a lasting legacy of the Games. Each medal features a polished hexagonal chunk of iron sourced from the iconic Eiffel Tower, embedded in the center of the gold, silver, and bronze awards.

Paris Olympic Athletes’ Complaints and Social Media Posts

Concerns about the quality of the medals surfaced even before the conclusion of the Games. American skateboarder Nyjah Huston posted a video showing his bronze medal deteriorating quickly. Since then, numerous athletes have voiced similar complaints. French swimmers Yohann Ndoye-Brouard and Clément Secchi recently shared images of their medals on social media, describing them as resembling “crocodile skin” or appearing as though they were from the 1924 Olympics.

The IOC acknowledged the issue and assured that Paris organizers are in contact with the national Olympic committees of the affected athletes. “Damaged medals will be systematically replaced by the Monnaie de Paris and engraved in an identical way to the originals,” the IOC stated. The replacement process is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

Eiffel Tower Iron at the Core of Each Medal

The medals contain iron pieces, each weighing 18 grams (roughly two-thirds of an ounce), embedded in their centers. These pieces were cut from girders and other sections that were replaced during renovations of the Eiffel Tower, according to Joachim Roncin, head of design for the Paris Games organizing committee. These iron fragments were stored for safekeeping and incorporated into the medals as part of their unique design.

The French mint and Paris organizers are continuing to investigate the cause of the damage, with efforts underway to ensure the replacement process runs smoothly.

Filed under

2024 Paris Olympics

Advertisement

