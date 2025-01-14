Home
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Who Is Penta And Why Did He Quit AEW? Former Champion Wins His First Match As He Debuts In WWE

Penta himself has spoken about his run in AEW, stating that he’s enjoyed his time but that he has had frustrations with a glass ceiling.

Who Is Penta And Why Did He Quit AEW? Former Champion Wins His First Match As He Debuts In WWE

Former AEW star Penta El Zero Miedo, now simply known as Penta, officially debuted in WWE during the January 13 episode of Raw.

Last week, WWE teased a match between Chad Gable and a “mystery luchador” for this week’s show. Shortly after, a brief video aired confirming Penta as the mystery competitor, marking his transition to WWE after parting ways with AEW a few months ago.

Adding to the anticipation, WWE launched official Penta merchandise earlier in the day, which removed any lingering doubts about his identity.

Penta Victorious in His First WWE Match

As predicted, Penta faced Chad Gable on Raw and emerged victorious following a hard-fought match, finishing with his signature move, the Penta Driver.

In a post-match interview, Penta expressed his excitement, saying, “You’ve been waiting for this moment, but the real truth is, I’ve been waiting for this moment.”

Why Did Penta Quit AEW?

News surfaced that the lucha libre superstar’s contract with AEW was nearing its end, with separate reports revealing that WWE did have interest in the former multi-time world champion.

Penta himself has spoken about his run in AEW, stating that he’s enjoyed his time but that he has had frustrations with a glass ceiling. He will be in action at this Sunday’s Forbidden Door, teaming with Rey Fenix and Mistico to battle LIJ.

Acknowledging Penta’s Legacy

During the match, commentator Michael Cole highlighted Penta’s impressive achievements in TNA, AAA, and Lucha Underground. Cole also remarked that while Rey Mysterio is often considered the greatest luchador of all time, many believe Penta is a strong contender for the title of second best.

Initially, it was expected that Penta’s brother and long-time tag team partner, Rey Fenix, would join him in WWE. However, due to injury-related extensions on his AEW contract, Fenix remains with AEW for the foreseeable future.

Penta’s arrival has added a thrilling new chapter to WWE’s roster, and fans are eagerly anticipating what’s next for the talented luchador.

