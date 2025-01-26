Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is preparing for the biggest game of his career, as he leads his team into the NFC Championship. Despite his rising fame, Daniels' mother, Regina Jackson, recently revealed that her son is not currently dating anyone and remains under her protective watch as he navigates the spotlight.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is set to take the field for the most pivotal match of his football career as he prepares for Sunday’s NFC Championship game.

Daniels, who threw two touchdown passes during Washington’s surprise victory over the top-seeded Detroit Lions, played a crucial role in propelling the team to the NFC Championship for the first time in over 30 years. The win marks a significant milestone in Daniels’ rookie season and sets the stage for the biggest game of his career.

No Girlfriend in the Stands

As Daniels gets ready for the high-stakes game, many players, including those from the Philadelphia Eagles, will likely have the full support of their significant others. However, Daniels’ mother, Regina Jackson, recently shared that her son won’t have a girlfriend cheering him on from the stands.

According to Jackson, Daniels is not currently dating anyone, a revelation she made during an interview where she voiced her concerns about her son’s rise to NFL stardom.

Concerns Over The Rising Fame of Jayden Daniels

In a clip posted by Amazon Prime Video, which is part of their docuseries The Money Game exploring how college athletes manage the opportunities created by name, image, and likeness (NIL), Jackson spoke candidly about her worries regarding Daniels’ growing fame.

“Girls, them girls,” Jackson responded when asked about what she worried about as Daniels prepared to transition to the NFL. “Some girl out here, she’s got a Jayden Daniels wall and her mama says, ‘Hey honey, you’re going to be the one to get ‘em.’ And I know that sounds crazy, but I guarantee there’s someone who’s trying to get their hooks into Jayden Daniels,” she added, implying that some individuals may be more interested in his financial success than in his personal life.

With her protective instincts in full force, Jackson expressed her belief that her son’s growing fame could attract people seeking to exploit him. “So thank god he got a mama like me because it ain’t happening,” she concluded, firmly stating her commitment to shielding Daniels from such influences.

Jayden Daniels Has Support from Fellow Athletes

Former Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy, now a FOX Sports co-host, responded to Jackson’s remarks with apparent agreement, commenting, “Sound like my mom lol the MOMs KNO.”

Daniels himself seemed unfazed by his mother’s candid commentary. “I bet she did say something like that,” the young quarterback smiled as he laughed, acknowledging his mother’s protective nature.

This isn’t the first time Daniels has discussed the influential role his mother plays in his life. In December, Daniels told Boardroom, “Nothing gets past my mama. She reads people, she doesn’t want to put people around me that she doesn’t feel will benefit me.” Daniels’ trust in his mother’s judgment is clear, as she continues to be a guiding force in his career.

NFC Championship Game: Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Washington Commanders will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in a highly anticipated NFC Championship game on Sunday, with kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field. The winner of this game will move on to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. On the AFC side, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills in their own conference championship game, setting up an exciting day of football.

